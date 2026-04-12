Pirates coach Ouaddou admits winning league going to be difficult after draw

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Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou says all is not lost in the Betway Premiership race.

Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has admitted their task of winning the Betway Premiership has become a little more difficult after a 2-2 draw with Richards Bay on Friday night.

However, Ouaddou said all was not lost, and they were going to fight during their remaining six matches while at the same time hope Mamelodi Sundowns drops points.

The Buccaneers needed a stoppage time goal from defender Lebone Seema during their exciting match at Umhlathuze Sports Complex to salvage the point.

A win could have taken Pirates to the top of the standings, but they remain in second spot and one point adrift of log-leaders Sundowns, who have a game in hand.

Pirates have another chance to overtake Sundowns when they host AmaZulu at Orlando Stadium on Saturday, but by that time they would have played two games more than Sundowns.

Sundowns have back-to-back Champions League semifinal clashes against Esperance of Tunisia and only return to league action against Stellenbosch FC at Loftus on April 22.

Asked to reflect on the draw with Bay, Ouaddou said it was two points dropped and not one gained.

“We didn’t get what we came here for,” he said forthrightly.

We came here for three points but the game did not go the way we wanted. — Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou

“We didn’t get the three points, and things are going to be a little difficult for the league race, but nothing is impossible. It is going to be difficult, but we still have a small chance to dream.

“We came here for three points, but the game did not go the way we wanted. We created early chances in the game where we could have scored.

“We were caught on set-pieces; we used to be one of the best teams when it comes to defending set-pieces, but now we are being caught in that area.

“We managed to come back in the game, but we made it difficult for ourselves against a good team. It is not easy to come and play here at Richards Bay because of the small pitch and a brave and organised team.

“I think this was our third game against Richards Bay, and it’s always difficult, but we knew it.”

Ouaddou asked his players to stay focused.

“We don’t have to gamble; we have to play every game until the end, and we will see what happens. For us a draw is like a loss because we dropped two points.

“It is easy to put blame on some people, but let’s stay together and be focused because we still have remaining games. Players showed character and personality to come back and score the second goal.

“Unfortunately time was up; if we had five or 10 more minutes, we could have scored the third goal. I think our players felt a bit of fatigue because I fielded the same line-up from the previous game.

“You could see they were a little tired, but let’s keep on working; let’s keep on believing because we can’t give up now.”

TimesLIVE