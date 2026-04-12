‘Small-town boy’ Arthur Jantjies says Two Oceans win ‘really special’

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Little-known Arthur Jantjies shocked the pundits at the Two Oceans with the biggest triumph of his emerging ultra-marathon career.

History was made at the Totalsports Two Oceans Ultra-Marathon on Saturday, as Gerda Steyn claimed a record-breaking seventh victory, while little-known Arthur Jantjies shocked the pundits with the biggest triumph of his emerging ultra-marathon career.

“It’s a phenomenal step — a big step. It’s history,” said 25-year-old Jantjies from Hopetown, a small town 120km from Kimberley in the Northern Cape, after stopping the clock in 3:09:25. “I’m just a small-town boy winning Two Oceans. That’s something really special.”

After shaking off the attentions of Hollywood AC’s Tsepo Ramashamole just after the marathon mark, Zimbabwe’s Blessing Waison was the first man to crest Constantia Nek.

His bravery forced the leading bunch, including Onalenna Khonkhobe, defending champion Joseph Seutloali and Jantjies, to give chase.

Waison was caught at 49km as the trio hurtled towards the finish, with Khonkhobe making what he thought was the decisive move at the 51km mark.

Seutloali would yield, but Jantjies showed tremendous strength to stay in touch with the 2024 champion and then surged away from him just before Chet’s Hill to claim a famous 35-second victory over his friend and rival Khonkhobe.

“I know he [Khonkhobe] is faster than me. But in training we always pick up in the last 8km. I stayed close to him, and he gave up too quickly. Then I told myself I’m going to strike now,” confirms Jantjies.

Running in only his second ultra-marathon after claiming sixth position at the 2025 City to City Marathon (2:54:26), Jantjies gave credit to coach John Hamlett for putting him through a tough high-altitude training camp just after he joined the Pan African Resources Club at the beginning of the year.

Margaret Jepchumba and Gerda Steyn in action during the Totalsports Two Oceans Ultra Marathon on Saturday. (Mark Sampson)

“My coach put me through the worst in Dullstroom, where I died in the mountains. We often do 800m of elevation on long runs, and this was only about 600m of elevation.

“So, this was nothing. I was there for eight weeks away from my family. Whatever he says, I do. No questions asked. My coach says we stay small and fly under the radar. It was better for me to come through like a cannonball.

“It’s the first major title for my town in the Northern Cape. Winning this race opens doors because it puts my name somewhere.”

Jantjies’ name will be emblazoned alongside that of Gerda Steyn.

Ten years after she ran her first 56km race in The Mother City, the Hollywood AC star produced a polished tactical performance.

The 36-year-old pulled away from reigning African Bank Soweto Marathon champion Margaret Jepchumba moments after going through the marathon mark in 2:34:34.

The fastest woman in the history of the World’s Most Beautiful Marathon (3:26:54) never looked back.

Steyn went on to cross the finish line in (3:27:43) — the second fastest time of her Totalsports Two Oceans Marathon powered by BYD career.

“I didn’t break the record, but I’m still happy with my race and am really happy with my time. It’s a completely successful day for me,” Steyn said.

“When I won my first Two Oceans, I never envisaged winning seven. I take it year by year. If I’m here next year and ready and fit, then I’ll push for sure.

“But I also need to accept that I’m getting older. But for now, I’m feeling strong, and I feel I still have a few more years left in my career. So, if seven becomes eight and eight becomes 10, then I’ll take it.”

In Sunday’s half-marathon, there was a one-two-three for Kenyan men, with Felix Masai winning in 1:03:17, followed by Shadrack Musyoka (1:03:41) and Joshua Mengich (1:03:42).

Former Eastern Cape runner Cwenga Nose was fifth in 1:04:41.

In the women’s race, Namibia’s Lavina Haitope was unchallenged as she breasted the tape in 1:14:36.

The Nedbank Running Club athlete who won the 2025 Nelson Mandela Bay Half Marathon in Gqeberha finished almost two minutes clear of 2022 champion Fortunate Chidzivo of Zimbabwe (1:16:29) and more than three minutes before Britain’s Emma Pallant-Browne crossed the finish line (1:18:09).

- Stillwater Sports

Follow The Herald WhatsApp channel today and stay connected to the stories shaping our world.

The Herald