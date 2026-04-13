Dweba’s journey from Varsity Cup heartbreak to Shield triumph

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KuGompo City's Lindani Dweba in action for Wits against WSU in the Varsity Shield final at the Wits Rugby Stadium, Johannesburg, on Friday.

KuGompo City’s Lindani Dweba was one of the best performers for the Wits University rugby team that finished their 2026 Varsity Shield season as unbeaten champions.

The former Hudson Park High pupil had a brace of tries as Wits beat Walter Sisulu University’s All Blacks 44-18 in the final at the Wits Stadium on Friday.

Dweba finished the season among the highest try scorers in the competition.

“The victory meant a lot for me because I was part of the relegated team in 2025 in the Varsity Cup,” the 22-year-old utility back said.

“Last year we were losing week in and week out. I feel like winning the Varsity Shield means a lot to everyone involved.

Dweba said the team were motivated to prove doubters wrong.

He said that after Wits got relegated from the Varsity Cup, many said that it would be difficult for them to make a return.

“We came into the tournament wanting to dominate. We wanted to show that we don’t belong in the Varsity Shield.”

The BA final-year student said going into the final there was a sense of calmness around the team.

“No one had nerves because we had good performances week in and week out.

“We treated the final as a normal match and stuck to the same structure and tactics that got us there.”

The two universities met earlier in the season at Sisa Dukashe in a 27-27 stalemate.

Dweba said that the game was a wake-up call for his team as they made the same mistake that had got them relegated.

“After that draw we knew that we had to take our season up a notch. We knew winning isn’t enough; we had to dominate.”

Dweba collaborated with fellow former Hudsonian Latica Nela for Wit’s first try of the final in the 12th minute after WSU exerted pressure in the opening minutes.

His second try came in the 51st minute after a well-worked move by Wits.

“The first try was special because it was actually similar to the try I scored against WSU in the first game of the season. Nela and I knew that it would happen in the first half.

“The moment was special for both of us because it was Nela’s last varsity game. It’s quite a moment, as it was the last varsity game we’d play together.”

The two KuGompo backline players were labelled as one of the most lethal duos of the season.

Dweba said their unmatched chemistry goes beyond the field.

“Sharing the field with Nela this season has been a moment to cherish as we both come from East London.

‘Leadership and character’

“We’d be together even during the holidays, and that built some strong chemistry. The core value that Nela brings to any team is leadership and just character even after mistakes.

“He inspires and motivates me by not giving up and demanding more from everyone. He sees a lot of potential in his teammates.”

Dweba applauded WSU for their fighting spirit in the final.

“They threw the kitchen sink at us in the first 20 minutes of the game. We were on the back foot, and we had to defend for the majority of that period. At a certain point we decided to fight back.

“They weren’t giving up. They were solid competitors in the final.”

Dweba says his primary focus now is to finish his degree but indicates that he is leaving the door open for any rugby union that would want to acquire his talent.

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