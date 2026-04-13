Highbury look to finish season strongly in last six games after tough loss

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Highbury FC coach Kabelo Sibiya pledges that his team will make the most of the final six games of the Motsepe Foundation Championship season.

His vow follows the “Yellow Nation’s” promotion bid being dealt a heavy blow in their 2-1 loss to Kruger United at NMU’s Madibaz Stadium on Sunday.

Highbury are now eighth on the log, with 30 points from 24 games, 12 points clear of relegation.

But they are 13 points away from their promotion goal, and seem unlikely to achieve it.

Before their loss, the Gqeberha side had beaten the University of Pretoria 2-1. The team wanted to maintain their winning feeling to increase their chances of earning a spot in the promotion playoffs.

However, things did not go their way on Sunday. “It was a very disappointing result,” Sibiya said. “We did our best, and we created chances, but we missed our chances again.

“We could have defended the first goal better, because it was a corner, but we did not defend the way we had planned.

“It was an individual error. The player was beaten in an aerial duel.

“We came back and equalised, and in the second half we pushed hard for a second goal. Unfortunately, we ended up with a decision that surprised everyone, including our opponents, when they were awarded a penalty. To be honest, nobody saw the penalty coming, but we move on. It’s football,” Sibiya added.

“We are looking forward to our next match against Leicesterford City at Madibaz Stadium on Saturday. We will continue to push. We have six games remaining. We will push as hard as we can to try to win as many matches as we can.”

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