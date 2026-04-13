Masters repeat is part of journey, not the destination, McIlroy says

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Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy celebrates after winning The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia on April 12 2026

Rory McIlroy said his second straight Masters title was not the finish line but another career milestone after the six-time major champion donned another Green Jacket on Sunday.

A year after completing the career Grand Slam at Augusta National McIlroy joined Jack Nicklaus, Nick Faldo and Tiger Woods as the only men to win back-to-back Masters titles.

However, the 36-year-old Northern Irishman made clear he was not framing the latest victory as the culmination of his ambitions.

“I don’t want to put a number on it, but I feel like this win is a part of the journey,” McIlroy told reporters after finishing 12-under at the 90th edition of the Masters.

“I still have things I want to achieve, but I want to enjoy it as well.

“I’ve waited so long to win the Masters, and all of a sudden I win two in a row. I still want to enjoy it,” he added.

“I don’t think I’ll go through that lull of motivation or the sort of things I was feeling last year post winning this tournament.”

McIlroy’s title defence was anything but straightforward.

After building a six-shot advantage at the halfway mark, he saw that cushion disappear on Saturday and began Sunday tied for the lead with Cameron Young at 11 under.

He recovered from an erratic start and leaned heavily on his short game to close out the title in gusty conditions.

Augusta had again reminded him of a lesson that had shaped much of his career: persistence matters.

“Good things come to those who wait. Just keep going,” McIlroy said.

He pointed to key ups and downs on the 16th and 17th holes and a carefully judged tee shot at the par-three 12th as decisive moments.

He also said a Saturday night range session helped him neutralise a draw that had started creeping into his swing, allowing him to hit better iron shots on Sunday when he needed them most.

By winning his sixth major, McIlroy drew level with Englishman Faldo and acknowledged the debate about his place among the continent’s all-time greats would start afresh.

“There’s obviously going to be that conversation,” McIlroy said. “It’s a cool conversation to be a part of.”

For all the talk of history, legacy and records, one of the most meaningful parts of the day for McIlroy was far more personal.

His parents, Gerry and Rosie, were at Augusta this time after missing his triumph last year, and McIlroy said he had caught himself thinking about them during the round.

When victory was secured, he looked beyond the 18th green and saw his family waiting.

“I can’t believe I’ve done it again,” he said he thought in that moment, describing the feeling as one of joy more than relief.

He later said he had disproved his parents’ theory that he had only won in 2025 because they were not there.

“I obviously wouldn’t be sitting up here if it weren’t for them,” McIlroy said.

“It’s amazing to have them here.”

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