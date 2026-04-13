Mpupha and Webb return for Bok Women’s Sevens’ Hong Kong trip

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SA's Zintle Mpupha evades a tackle by Italy's Aura Muzzo during the Women's Rugby World Cup Pool D match at York Community Stadium on August 31 2025.

Two familiar Springbok Women’s Sevens players have been recalled to the squad for the first HSBC SVNS World Championship tournament, to be played in Hong Kong this weekend.

Zintle Mpupha and Eloise Webb, who played for the Bulls Daisies and Boland Dames in last weekend’s Pick n Pay Women’s Super League 1 final in Pretoria, return to the shorter version of the game as SA coach Cecil Afrika named his squad.

Mpupha played for the national squad this season at the SVNS 3 tournament in Dubai in January, while Webb last represented the team in 2024, playing her ninth tournament in the season-ending event in Madrid.

Springboks player Eliose Webb at Franklin's Gardens in Northampton on Sunday. (Joe Toth-Shutterstock-BackpagePix)

Both also represented the Springbok Women at the Women’s Rugby World Cup in England last year.

Apart from the two experienced players, Afrika also called on the uncapped duo of Jané Mulder and Owami Mohuli.

Former SA U20 wing Mulder trained with the squad last year and was included in the Springbok Women’s Sevens ‘A’-side that played in the International Invitational tournament of the Emirates Dubai Sevens in November.

Mohuli, who plays on the wing for the Free State Women, impressed during the recent WSL and scored three tries in seven outings for the Bloemfontein side.

Shanidiné Bezuidenhout and Maceala Samboya, who helped the team qualify for the World Championship in the SVNS 2 series, will also get their first taste of sevens rugby on the biggest stage.

The inclusion of the two veterans and two uncapped players is due to a rash of injuries that the squad suffered at the back end of their SVNS 2 campaign.

The medical reports compiled after the final tournament in Brazil did not make for good reading, with five players sidelined, including Nadine Roos, the leading points scorer and team captain, who has been ruled out for the remainder of the season with a knee injury.

Roos is joined on the sidelines by Liske Lategan and Shannon-Lee Windvogel, both of whom were operated on last Monday, while Simamkele Namba was ruled out due to a hamstring strain and Patience Mokone with a knee injury.

Vianca Boer, Rights Mkhari and Kayla Swarts are all in the final stages of their rehabilitation, but not yet available for selection, with Leigh Fortuin and Kemisetso Baloyi are scheduled to be back for the latter part of the season.

SA have been drawn in Pool B and will face Australia, Canada and Great Britain. New Zealand, Fiji, Japan and Brazil contest Pool A, while the US, France, Spain and Argentina are in Pool C.

According to Mpupha, the most experienced player in the squad, SA are ready to make another step up.

“We wanted to be in this position, to be where we can qualify as a core team again,” said Mpupha.

“It is a pity about the injuries as those players would all have loved to be part of the final phase, so we are also representing them next weekend.”

Bok Women’s Sevens pool schedule (SA times, all matches live on SuperSport):

Friday

6.25am: Australia

9.12am: Canada

Saturday

5.04am: Great Britain

Bok Women’s squad: Asisipho Plaatjies, Zintle Mpupha, Maria Tshiremba, Byrhandré Dolf, Shiniqwa Lamprecht, Shanidiné Bezuidenhout, Catha Jacobs, Jané Mulder, Owami Mohuli, Ayanda Malinga, Lerato Makua, Maceala Samboya, Eloise Webb - SA Rugby Communications

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