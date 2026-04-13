SA swimmers chase Commonwealth spots at Gqeberha championships

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South Africa’s elite swimmers are in Gqeberha for the Bombela Concession Company South African National Swimming Championships from Tuesday until Saturday, with national titles and crucial qualification spots for the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow on the line.

The five-day competition, at the Newton Park Swimming Pool, is one of the most important meets on the domestic calendar and serves as the primary selection event for swimmers aiming to represent Team South Africa later this year.

Leading the charge is backstroke sensation Pieter Coetzé, who arrives in red-hot form after a dominant showing at the recent China Open, where he claimed a clean sweep of victories in the three backstroke events.

“With China going very well, I think it was a good indicator that I’m on track to perform well at Nationals and see if I can build on that for the rest of the season. It was a good place to start,” said the University of Pretoria student, who has entered the 50m, 100m and 200m backstroke and the 50m and 100m freestyle in Gqeberha.

“I’m hoping to get some good performances on the board and qualify for the team. But just improving on my performances in China and my performances in previous years at Nationals will be something that I’ll be happy with for Nationals this year.

“It is just a qualification competition, so I’m not hoping to peak or anything like that. I just want to get the job done and make the team,” added Coetzé.

Breaststroker Lara van Niekerk will also be looking to book a spot for the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. (WORLD AQUATICS)

Also looking to book their spots in the team are Chad le Clos, who is targeting a remarkable fifth Commonwealth Games and Lara van Niekerk, who claimed double gold at the last Games in 2022. Both swimmers missed last year’s National Championships and are eager to see what they can accomplish on their return.

“I’m really excited for next week. I haven’t swum many long-course races since the Olympics. I think I’ve only done one. So, I’m a little nervous, I’m not going to lie,” admitted Le Clos.

“But I feel good and confident, as I always do. I’m definitely ready, as I’ve had a good build-up, and everything’s gone really well,” added the 2012 Olympic champion, who is focusing on the 50m and 100m butterfly and the 50m freestyle this week.

“I’m feeling really confident about the butterfly. It’s just naturally what I’m pretty good at. I’ve been working on my speed and my power, and I’m the strongest I’ve ever been physically in the gym. Hopefully, that will translate.”

Van Niekerk is also quietly confident in her training.

“It’s been going well; taper has been good, sharpening up on all the little things,” she said.

“⁠I’m hoping to qualify for the Commonwealth Games and just enjoy myself and execute my race plans as best I can.”

Van Niekerk will compete in the 50m and 100m breaststroke. She’ll be coming up against rising breaststroker Rebecca Meder, who is likely to be a major force in the women’s events at these championships.

The New Zealand-based star will compete in the 200m individual medley, as well as the 50m, 100m and the longer 200m breaststroke, where she’ll be up against Gqeberha-born two-time Olympic finalist Kaylene Corbett, who claimed bronze at last year’s World Aquatics Championships.

More recently, Corbett also collected three bronze medals in the breaststroke events at the China Open.

“My training has been going really well,” said Meder. “We’re looking forward to Nationals. Obviously, eyes are set on the Commonwealth Games, so Nationals is just about getting the work done and trying to secure my spot on that team and put some solid times on the database.

The Commonwealth Games is a very big one in my eyes this year, especially after last year’s world champs. I think it was a bit of a bitter taste after the world champs, knowing how on-form I was, but then unfortunately getting sick 12 to 24 hours before that 200m breaststroke with the gastro bug that the Americans brought in.

“I was really disappointed and walked back feeling quite unsatisfied. I feel like this year I’m fired up and ready to go for the Commonwealth Games. I’m hungry and I am really wanting to achieve well there.”

The championships begin at 9.30am on Tuesday, with evening sessions starting at 5pm.

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