Tebogo Macheke earns maiden call‑up as Proteas face India

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Titans wicketkeeper-batter Tebogo Macheke was the only new face named in the Proteas Women squad on Monday to face India in a five-match T20 International (T20I) series on home soil from April 17-27.

Macheke received her maiden national call-up after a wrist injury ruled Karabo Meso out of the tour.

Titans bowling all-rounder Eliz-Mari Marx is also being recalled to the T20I squad, replacing seamer Masabata Klaas, in the only two changes to the side that toured New Zealand.

Top-order batter Anneke Bosch retains her place after replacing Dane van Niekerk during the T20I series against the White Ferns due to a calf injury.

Experienced allrounder Marizanne Kapp remains unavailable for selection as she continues her rehabilitation from illness.

The Proteas’ final home international series of the 2025/2026 season will get under way at the Kingsmead Stadium in Durban with back-to-back matches on April 17 and 19, before the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg hosts the third and fourth T20Is on April 22 and 25.

The tour will culminate with the fifth T20I on Freedom Day (April 27) at Willowmoore Park in Benoni.

SQUAD ANNOUNCEMENT 🚨



The South African Women’s National Selection Panel has today announced the Proteas Women squad that will take on India in a five-match T20 International (T20I) series on home soil from 17–27 April.



The Proteas’ final home international series of the… pic.twitter.com/qw38HYtIVS — Proteas Women (@ProteasWomenCSA) April 13, 2026

The 15-player squad will be led by captain Laura Wolvaardt in their final official assignment ahead of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in England in June.

Cricket SA also confirmed changes to the Proteas Women coaching staff ahead of the T20 World Cup.

The contracts of batting coach Baakier Abrahams, fielding coach Bongani Ndaba and strength and conditioning coach Zane Webster have not been extended.

Temporarily stepping into the roles will be strength and conditioning coach Tumi Masekela, with former Western Province batter Andrew Puttick (batting coach) and former Northern Cape Heat head coach Mduduzi Mbhatha (fielding coach).

They join the squad through to the end of the World Cup before permanent replacements are confirmed.

“It is a quick turnaround, for sure, but a T20I series against India at home will always be special,” Proteas Women head coach Mandla Mashimbyi said.

“The group remains largely the same for this tour.

“While we have learnt a lot about ourselves as a team on the recent trip to New Zealand, we are also very excited to get back on the field and express our eagerness to grow and improve with every game and training session.

“We are excited to welcome Eliz-Mari and Tebogo to the group, and we are looking forward to seeing how they contribute to the team as we continue the journey towards the T20 World Cup.

“As a team, we are always looking to evolve, and the introduction of new voices brings fresh perspective and renewed energy to the group.

“We are grateful to Baakier, Bongani and Zane for the strong foundation they have helped build, and this next phase gives us an opportunity to challenge ourselves further as we continue our preparations towards the World Cup,” Mashimbyi said.

The squad to face India is: Laura Wolvaardt (capt, Titans), Anneke Bosch (Titans), Tazmin Brits (Lions), Nadine de Klerk (WP), Annerie Dercksen (Badgers), Ayanda Hlubi (Dolphins), Sinalo Jafta (Lions), Ayabonga Khaka (Lions), Sune Luus (Titans), Tebogo Macheke (Titans), Eliz-Mari Marx (Titans), Nonkululeko Mlaba (Dolphins), Kayla Reyneke (WP), Tumi Sekhukhune (Lions) and Chloe Tryon (Lions). - CSA

Fixtures:

1st T20I, Friday: SA vs India, Kingsmead (6pm)

2nd T20I, Sunday: SA vs India, Durban (2pm)

3rd T20I, Wednesday April 22: SA vs India, Wanderers (6pm)

4th T20I, Saturday April 25: SA vs India, Wanderers (6pm)

5th T20I, Monday April 27: SA vs India, Willowmoore Park (2pm) — CSA Communications