Double-header Bok rugby bonanza lined up for Bay fans

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Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus will use the SA ‘A’ match as an opportunity to build squad depth

Gqeberha rugby fans will be treated to a star-studded double-header bonanza when an SA “A” team takes on the Zimbabwe Sables in a curtain-raiser to the Springboks’ opening match of the season against the Barbarians on June 20.

Supporters will be able to enjoy a double helping of international rugby and a capacity crowd of 46,000 is expected at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

Bok coach Rassie Erasmus will use the “A” match as an opportunity to build squad depth and the encounter will provide Zimbabwe with a chance to test themselves against some of South Africa’s up-and-coming talent.

“The match between the SA ‘A’ team and Zimbabwe will serve as a fantastic opportunity for both teams to achieve some of their objectives with the Rugby World Cup in mind,” Erasmus said.

“From a South African perspective, we have seen the benefits of having an ‘A’ team playing against quality opposition.

“Players such as Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Ruan Nortje, Grant Williams, Aphelele Fassi and Elrigh Louw, among others, all played for the team in the early stages of their international careers.

“Now they are important members of our squad, so this match will offer us another chance to give guys in our squad and others who have really put up their hands to prove what they can do against international opposition.

“It’s always great to return to the Eastern Cape, where the Boks enjoy immense support, and to have back-to-back matches play out at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium will make the occasion of playing our first match of the year even more special.”

The Springboks will host their second alignment camp in May and Erasmus is set to name his squad for their official training camp in June a few weeks later.

The SA “A” game is scheduled to kick off at noon and the match between the Springboks and the Barbarians at 3pm.

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