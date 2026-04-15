From Sterkspruit to African champs: ‘Juice’ Mbane’s 100-cap journey

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Bambanani Mbane celebrated her 100th match for Banyana Banyana during the friendly match against Algeria in Durban.

Sterkspruit’s Bambanani Mbane hopes her story of reaching 100 caps for Banyana Banyana can inspire footballers from the deepest rural areas of the Eastern Cape, and the country in general.

The 36-year-old defender became the latest inclusion in the small list of centurions for the SA women’s football team when they defeated Algeria 1-0 at the King Zwelithini Stadium in Durban on Tuesday.

The list consists of Janine van Wyk, Noko Matlou, Nompumelelo Nyandeni, Refiloe Jane, Nothando Vilakazi, Portia Modise, Lebohang Ramalepe, Jermaine Seoposenwe, Amanda Dlamini and Leandra Smeda.

That list of players helped shape women’s football to be progressive. They are football legends, and Mbane has joined them, something she dreamed about while growing up.

Sterkspruit has few notable sporting icons, but, “I always say it doesn’t matter where you come from, but what matters is the determination to get what you want”, Mbane said.

“I’m a pure example of someone who comes from the villages but achieved what they wanted to.

“One of the biggest challenges was being judged for playing what was considered a man’s sport.

“In my village there were no other girls playing football, so I was often criticised for playing with the boys.”

Nicknamed “Juice”, she made her international debut against Botswana in 2016.

At that stage, she was in red-hot form domestically and part of the Bloemfontein Celtics Ladies squad that won the Safa Women’s League back-to-back during the 2016 and 2017 seasons.

In national colours, she was part of Banyana’s 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations title-winning team.

“My biggest achievement was being part of the team that won Wafcon 2022,” Mbane said.

“Now, reaching 100 national team caps is incredibly special to me, as it’s a milestone not everyone achieves.

“It reflects my dedication, consistency and hard work over the years.”

One of her major disappointments was suffering an injury at the 2023 World Cup.

“Honestly, it was draining, but I am grateful I had a strong support system. My wife took care of me, and though it was hard, having someone by my side made a big difference.

“I was also motivated by the desire to come back stronger.” — additional reporting by Mahlatse Mphahlele

Click here to join the Daily Dispatch’s WhatsApp channel and get the latest news delivered straight to your phone.

Daily Dispatch