Baby Blues take aim at UWC for second Varsity Cup women’s title

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The Fort Hare women’s rugby team celebrate after winning the Varsity Cup semifinal last week.

The University of Fort Hare women’s rugby team will be gunning for a second Varsity Cup title when they meet the University of Western Cape in the final at the UWC Sports Complex on Friday (5pm).

The Baby Blues won the competition in 2024, and they will have another attempt at the silverware to possibly be level with Maties, who have twice won the tournament which was founded in 2023.

Fort Hare qualified for the final after beating Tuks 45-30 in the semifinal in Pretoria last week.

Tuks were undefeated going into that match.

The Dikeni women face a UWC team that beat UKZN in their semi.

When UWC and Fort Hare met three weeks ago, it ended with a 14-0 scoreline at the same venue, in favour of UWC.

Defence will be crucial in the final, according to Fort Hare head coach Ntyantyambo Mkhafu, if his team hopes to triumph away from home this time.

Victory in the final would be significant for the team, especially with a squad that includes many young players. ... It would not only validate our efforts this season but also provide valuable experience for the future — Fort Hare head coach Ntyantyambo Mkhafu

Like their male counterparts, the UWC women’s team are known for their attacking style, particularly their dangerous backline.

Mkhafu acknowledged the threat, saying his team had to be ready for a fast, running game.

“It is important to be clinical in both attack and defence, limit mistakes, and make the most of scoring opportunities, particularly from penalties.

“Victory in the final would be significant for the team, especially with a squad that includes many young players.

“It would not only validate our efforts this season but also provide valuable experience for the future,” Mkhafu said.

The Baby Blues lost three matches in the round-robin stages, but Mkhafu said the players remained committed to each other.

The turning point from those lacklustre results came during their round-robin clash against Tuks.

It was in that match, he said, that the players started to fully understand and execute the team’s style of play.

The coach highlighted moments of support off the field, including players sharing boots when needed, as a sign of the strong bond and “sisterhood” within the team.

“Despite the pressure, morale in the UFH camp is high. Reaching the final was the team’s objective from the beginning of the season, and the players are excited to have achieved that goal.

“Their journey reflects both determination and growth.”

UWC head coach Mervano Da Silva said: “The message has been clear; we all need to sacrifice something to help this team achieve its collective goal.

“The ladies have been really good at getting back to zero and staying grounded after every match. It’s business as usual.

“You can always expect a physical encounter right until the end.

“They have strong ball carriers that we’ll be challenged to match for the full 80 minutes.

“The mood in the camp has been positive and focused; everyone is relishing the opportunity.” — additional reporting Varsity Cup website

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