Global stars chase African glory in Gqeberha

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Rasmus Svenningsson, the Isuzu Ironman African Championship 2024 winner, returns to Hobie Beach to compete in this year's edition on Sunday.

Former age-group Ironman 70.3 world champion and well-known athlete and commentator Alec Riddle anticipates some thrilling battles at this year’s Isuzu Ironman South Africa African Championship at Hobie Beach on Sunday.

Riddle, who has more than 50 races under his belt, said spectators could expect world-class duels on Sunday.

Up for grabs will be the title of Ironman African champion and a share of the R2.48m event prize purse.

Also in the mix is one of four spots per gender for the 2026 Ironman World Championship in Kona.

Alec Riddle (FREDLIN ADRIAAN)

Professional athletes from around the world will have plenty of incentive to compete in the continent’s largest Ironman race.

“One of the favourites is Matthew Marquardt from America,” Riddle, the father of local race favourite Jamie Riddle, said.

“He [Marquardt] is a doctor. He won Ironman Cairns last year and finished eighth at the Ironman World Championships.

“We’ve also got Gregory Barnaby from Italy. In 2024, he won the Ironman Pro Series and finished sixth at the World Championships, so he is a strong contender.

“There’s also Rasmus Svenningsson from Sweden, who won the race two years ago, in 2024. We have Bradley Weiss from Stellenbosch in South Africa. In 2023, he came in second.

“Jamie, who finished fifth in his Ironman debut last year and 10th in the World Championships, is another potential contender.

“I would consider those to be the big five among men.”

Magnus Ditlev of Denmark was the first male to cross the finish line in 2025, winning the event in a dominating time of seven hours, 44 minutes, and 55 seconds.

Riddle said the women’s division would also be highly competitive.

Last year, the race was won by Germany’s Anne Reischmann. She finished in 8:51:41, surpassing defending champion Marta Sanchez of Spain, who came in second.

“There’s a lady named Katrine Christensen from Denmark. She won Ironman Sweden and finished third at Ironman South Africa last year.

“So she’s one of the favourites in the female field,” he said.

“There is also Merle Brunnée from Germany and Penny Slater, an Australian. She finished seventh at the Ironman World Championship in 2024.

“And then we have Daisy Davies, who is from Great Britain. Last year, she won the European Championship.

“There’s also Daniela Bleymehl of Germany, who won the Ironman SA in 2022.”

Riddle said the weather would play a major role in producing impressive times.

“If the weather conditions are favourable, we could see the top runners going under eight hours.”

The Ironman weekend action will start on Saturday.

The Spec-Savers Ironkids SA returns to the stacked programme, with hundreds of children set to take on a run that finishes on the iconic red carpet under the Ironman arch.

The Isuzu Corporate Triathlon Challenge and Isuzu 5150 Nelson Mandela Bay are also on Saturday.

The Corporate Triathlon Challenge comprises a 400m swim, 20km cycle and 5km run, and the 5150 tackles the Olympic distance triathlon.

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