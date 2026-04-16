Highbury look to redeem themselves against Leicesterford City

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After losing to league leaders Kruger United, Highbury FC are ready to fight, says coach Kabelo Sibiya.

With just six games remaining in the Motsepe Foundation Championship season, Highbury FC coach Kabelo Sibiya wants his team to score as many points as possible.

Highbury host Leicesterford City on Saturday at the NMU Madibaz Stadium, looking to rebound from defeat in their previous match.

The Yellow Nations’ promotion bid suffered a setback when they lost 2-1 to Kruger United.

Despite their latest hiccup, Highbury have maintained their position at eighth on the log, with 30 points from 24 games. They are 12 points clear of relegation and 13 points away from their promotion goal, which now appears a very difficult target.

But Sibiya is confident in his team’s preparation for the match. “We play Leicesterford City on Saturday, and we have the same points as them.

“We just lost a match against the top team in the log, but we want to redeem ourselves as soon as possible and avoid having two defeats at home.

“We want to win. We know it won’t be easy, as they also want to secure their position on the log.

“I think we have a very good chance of winning the game if we defend well. We should make every effort to maintain a clean sheet.

“Everyone understands the significance of this game. Against Kruger, the players learntd their lesson.

“We have prepared well for Leicesterford and have studied them and identified their advantages and disadvantages. We believe that we are capable of winning on Saturday.”

After Leicesterford, Highbury will still need to play against Casric Stars, Lerumo Lions, Midlands Wanderers, Hungry Lions and Venda FC.

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