Hlomla Puzi makes case for Boks consideration

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Madibaz and Queen’s star Hlomla Puzi, pictured in action against Border, is making a name for herself in provincial rugby circles.

You wouldn’t expect Madibaz and EP Queens’ loosehead prop Hlomla Puzi to run afoul of rugby rules amid the heat of battle.

In fact, the final-year law student at Mandela University in Gqeberha is more likely to dish out yellow and red cards to others who stray from the straight and narrow.

The 25-year-old represents a new generation of players who are proving that excellence on and off the field of play can be achieved in tandem.

Her rise to prominence in the latter has been as impressive as her academic journey thus far.

On record is the fact that she made her debut against Border in Despatch in 2023 as a second-rower. But new evidence suggests the future legal eagle has made a positional switch to prop, making better use of her power and versatility.

After a spate of sub-par performances in the early part of 2026, Puzi believes her Queens provincial outfit has turned a corner.

“We could have had a better start to our season, but credit must go to the players and management for adapting to circumstances and sticking to a clear plan,” she said.

“This has been our best season in the past five years, and it’s only up from here.”

She highlights the impact unity and accountability have had within the squad, as well as the thrill of playing in South Africa’s top stadiums, the latter presented as evidence of the growth in status of the women’s game.

Rugby intercepted the former netball player later than most — in fact, as recently as 2022, when she sought a new challenge through university sport after the pandemic had permanently paused her netball ambitions.

The transition was swift for Puzi, who spent her formative years in Mdantsane and Cambridge in East London, where she attended Clarendon Primary.

A year at Collegiate High in Gqeberha followed before matriculating from Victoria Girls’ High in Makhanda to complete her alma mater trifecta at some of the Eastern Cape’s most respected girls-only schools.

“My passion for the game has grown rapidly,” the promising GQ player, who admits to enjoying the physicality of running into contact and asserting dominance, said.

“It’s a space that empowers girls and women because it accommodates everyone.”

As a youngster, it wasn’t sport that made hard work, discipline and resilience part of her makeup; it was her mom. Outside of that “homeschooling”, it was South Africa’s Olympic 800m champion Caster Semenya who inspired her to be the very best athlete she could be.

Even though it is still early days, comparatively speaking, she has already had a taste of the national setup after being invited to early training camps.

“These were eye-opening and showed her “what is possible if you truly commit and outwork everyone. Beyond that, the friendships you build are special. Some of my closest friends today came through the game.”

Her path has not only been strewn with roses, however. Missing out on the Boks’ European tour in 2024 was, and still is, a huge disappointment. “That forced me to grow. You realise the game moves on with or without you. It’s up to you to decide how much you’re willing to work and sacrifice to stay in it,” she said.

Balancing high-level rugby with one of the most demanding courses out there can be downright criminal at times — imagine being locked away from family and fraternising.

Her heart is naturally set on a return to the national fold, and she is polishing her ball-carrying and defensive skills to strengthen her case.

Let’s just say the jury is deliberating. - Full Stop Communications

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