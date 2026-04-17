Baby Blues clinch second Varsity Cup title after stealing final at death

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Fort Hare's women’s team won the Varsity Cup in Belville on Friday evening.

The University of Fort Hare women’s rugby team were crowned the Varsity Cup champions for a second time in the history of the competition after beating UWC in the final in Belville on Friday evening.

A flurry of phases in the death resulted in a late try from winger Siphokuhle Vakele, which ensured the Baby Blues snatched a 24-21 victory at the UWC Sports Complex.

The title adds to the Blues’ 2024 crown, meaning the Dikeni institution is level on the most titles with Maties, who have also won it twice.

In rainy conditions in Bellville, Fort Hare didn’t have any lead until the last minutes of the game.

They trailed 21-7 at halftime. Mila Wawa was the try scorer for the Blues.

The Blues’ head coach Ntyantyambo Mkhafu’s women bounced back with three tries to win the game.

They were scored by Vakele, Litha Tofu and Lilitha Ngwenze.

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