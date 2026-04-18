SportPREMIUM

Ravens crowned EC ABC Motsepe League champs after edging Old Grey

Anathi Wulushe

Anathi Wulushe

Sports Reporter

FC Ravens players celebrate with MEC for Sport, Recreation, Arts and Culture Sibulele Ngongo after beating Old Grey FC in the Eastern Cape ABC Motsepe League decider at Sisa Dukashe Stadium on Saturday. (ALAN EASON)

FC Ravens were crowned the Eastern Cape ABC Motsepe League champions after beating Old Grey 1-0 in the decider at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane on Saturday afternoon.

This means the Bizana-based team will represent the province in the national playoffs.

It was a thunderous free kick from Ravens star player Samkelo Ngcungama just outside the Old Grey 18-yard area that proved to be the difference.

It was Ngcungama’s 12th goal in the league this season.

The teams were deadlocked at 0-0 at the break, a true reflection of what was an intensely contested first half.

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