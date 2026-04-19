Foreign invasion sees Marquardt and Davies dominate Hobie Beach

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American Matthew Marquardt and Brit Daisy Davies surged to victory in commanding fashion, each claiming their first Isuzu Ironman SA African Championship titles at Hobie Beach on a thrilling Sunday.

The 28-year-old Marquardt clinched his third Ironman victory in less than a year, breaking away on the bike to leave his rivals playing catch-up.

Marquardt, a medical student at The Ohio State University College of Medicine, was the first male athlete to cross the finish line, coming in at seven hours, 42 minutes and 57 seconds.

Britain’s Joe Skipper followed in a distant but impressive second, marking a strong comeback to cross the finish line in 7:56:19 while Dutch triathlete Tristan Olij took third place in 7:58:29.

“I am just over the moon happy to be able to take the win here,” Marquardt said.

“Every win is very special because you never know when the next one is going to be. So, I am really trying to cherish this win as much as possible.

“A lot of things went right today, but a lot of things went wrong, believe it or not.

“So, to be able to work through those and still come out on top with the performance I did, and I am super happy with.

“Now, I get to enjoy a little bit of South Africa for the next couple of days before I head off to the US.”

Marquardt had a slow finish in the swim and a few issues on the bike, but he made up the time in the run.

Matthew Marquardt celebrates at the Ironman Gqeberha. Picture: Fredlin Adriaan (Fredlin Adriaan)

He was pleased to have been able to persevere and win the race.

“I wasn’t the happiest to have lost the front group in the swim, so that is the one thing I wish could have gone better.

“I also had some problems on the bike where I lost my nutrition, actually twice. At some point I had to turn around and had to go and get a bottle because it had fallen off.

“So to be able to overcome some of those things and still put everything together, I am so happy.

“The course was spectacular.

“I think it is what we would say is an honest course. It’s very challenging, and it really makes sure that the best athlete, I believe, comes out on top. Any time you have an open water swim, that is obviously challenging.

“The course here, especially with the southerly wind for most of the bike, and the challenging road. I think it made for a really tough but also very fun bike course for someone who is a bit stronger on the bike.

“The spectator support on the run is second to none. Everyone is cheering; there is so much energy the whole time, and I just had so much fun throughout it all.

“If I am able to with my school schedule, I would love to come back and take another step on it, but I can’t promise that I’ll be back.”

Davies also praised the spectators for cheering her debut SA African Championship title.

She crossed the line in 8:46:30.

Davies, 23, who dominated throughout the swim, bike and run, was followed by Katrine Christensen of Denmark, with 2022 Ironman SA African Championship winner Daniela Bleymehl of Germany third.

“I knew I would probably be on the front or near the front coming out of the swim, and I would just use that momentum throughout the rest of the race,” Davies said.

“I did struggle a bit on the back end of the run, but overall, I am really pleased to have been able to take the win, and I can carry the swim moving forward throughout the season, hopefully.

“I was after a Kona slot, and I really wanted to experience South Africa. I have not been here before, and so far it has been really good.

“The community is really welcoming. The course was great, and the support for the course really kept me going.”

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