Griquas sink Elephants after sizzling second-half try-scoring spree

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EP Elephants No 8 Diego Williams on attack against Griquas during a SA Cup match played at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday.

A sizzling second-half try-scoring spree powered SA Cup log-leaders Griquas to a runaway 52-9 win over the EP Elephants at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday.

EP were still in the fight at halftime when they trailed 14-9, but Griquas moved through the gears in the second half to stretch their winning streak to six matches.

Frustrated EP coach Allister Coetzee said three yellow cards — which resulted in his team playing with 13 men at one stage in the second half — had proved to be a crippling blow.

EP held a narrow 9-7 lead with time running out in the first half before referee Lulutho Matomela awarded a penalty try to Griquas and yellow-carded Elephants lock Athenkosi Khetani.

This sequence of events turned the tide in the favour of the visitors, who took full advantage in the second half, scoring seven unanswered tries.

“The big blow for us was the yellow cards, and it is impossible to play against the Currie Cup champions with 13 men,” Coetzee said.

“While we were down to 13 men, Griquas took advantage, and they punished us with their experience and quick outside backs.

“EP’s players put their bodies on the line, but it was discipline and lost opportunities that let us down badly.

“When we were in the Griquas half, we turned the ball over for no reason.

“The Elephants were clinical and tactical in the first half, and Griquas did not expect us to play like that.

“I will have to look at why we received the yellow cards.

“Was it defensive pressure, or was it conceding effort penalties by not rolling out of the way, a high tackle, fighting or doing clumsy things?

“We need to look at how we can fix that.”

Coetzee praised his team for their scrumming and mauling against a physical Griquas outfit.

“Griquas have already put up massive scores against Currie Cup First Division sides in the SA Cup this season,” he said.

“What I take from this is how we competed at set pieces against them.

“It is not like Griquas went and scored maul tries galore against us.

“I can’t ask more from the players in terms of physicality.

“Griquas’ outside backs are quick athletes, and once you turn it over, you get punished, and that was a big lesson for us.

“That is where we need to grow and to kill the ball when we turn it over and also be more accurate.”

Coetzee said the fitness of captain and lock Mzwanele Zito (AC joint injury) and loose forward Damon Royle (groin) were in doubt before Friday’s match against the Border Bulldogs at the Madibaz Stadium.

The clash has been moved from NMB Stadium to the Nelson Mandela University campus because the Sanzaar U-20 Rugby Championship tournament will be played at NMB Stadium from April 27 to May 9.

“Zito and Royle are big players for us, and we will assess both injuries during the week,” Coetzee said.

“A positive for us is that loan players Dandre Delport [hooker] and Jac van der Walt [loose forward] will be eligible to play against Border.

“They are on loan to us from Griquas, and the deal was they did not want them to be included in our lineup on Saturday.”

Scorers:

EP Elephants 9: Penalties: Maxwell Klaasen (3).

Griquas 52: Tries: Cameron Hufke (2), Keagan Blackenberg, Sako Makata, Carel van der Merwe, Dylan Maart, Gurswin Wehr, and a penalty try (worth seven points). Conversions: Liam Koen (2), George Whitehead (3).

Other scores: Pumas 85 Leopards 0, Boland Cavaliers 74 Border Bulldogs 5, SWD Eagles 17 Cheetahs 26, Griffons 36 Falcons 68.

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