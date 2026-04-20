Highbury have not yet given up on top-three MFC finish

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Highbury's Sicelokuhle Hlatshwayo in action during the match against Leicesterford City on April 18 2026.

Coach Kabelo Sibiya strongly believes Highbury FC can finish in the top three of the Motsepe Foundation Championship this season, so long as they do not drop another point.

His optimism follows a dominant performance against Leicesterford City at the weekend, when Highbury won 3-0 at the Nelson Mandela University Madibaz Stadium.

Sibiya is urging his team to score early on Tuesday against Casric Stars, to quickly gain control of the match and keep their eye on the top-three prize.

Stars and Highbury will play at the Solomon Mahlangu Stadium in KwaMhlanga, Mpumalanga (3pm).

The Yellow Nation have moved up to seventh place on the log after their success against Leicesterford on Saturday and have 33 points from 25 matches.

The coach believes a 48-point target could be enough to meet their objective, depending on how other teams perform.

“We’re looking forward to our next match, which is away to Casric, one of the top four teams,” Sibiya said.

“We also play Lerumo Lions away on Saturday, so we have two games in five days.

“We just need to plan well and take into account the niggles and injuries that we have.

“We have had a few knocks.

“We will do our best to win the remaining matches and see how far we can get.

“We still have a chance of making the top three, and we will not give up.

“We simply need to aim for 48 points, which only one team has already surpassed.”

Sibiya reflected on their victory over Leicesterford, saying it was a much-needed and valuable three points.

“It’s a big victory for the club, 3-0 at home.

“A comfortable win and a dominant performance. Scoring early again to take control of the match.

“We are extremely grateful for this victory, but when we score two goals in the first half, we win a football game.

“So, our players are aware of this.

“We need to try to score early in this league because scoring early allows you to control your game plan.

“However, due to unforeseen circumstances, the game plan is sometimes abandoned.

“Maybe you want to chase the score, or maybe your opponent scored first, and you need to change.

“However, if you score and lead comfortably by two goals early in the first half, you will be able to better control the football match and play the way you want.”

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