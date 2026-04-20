Mkhafu continues to blossom in shaping Eastern Cape women’s rugby

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When you speak about coaching women’s rugby, many domestic and even international mentors will tell you it presents unique challenges from the men’s game.

They say it requires a lot of bridging gaps in foundational skill levels compared to the men’s game.

While many are scared of tackling that task, Ntyatyambo Mkhafu is not.

He is always up for the job and is exceptional at handling women’s rugby in the Eastern Cape.

His stats at the University of Fort Hare attest to that.

His CV includes winning the Women’s Varsity Cup twice since its formation in 2023.

Fort Hare are now level with the University of Stellenbosch (Maties), with two titles in the top flight of women’s varsity rugby.

The Baby Blues won it in 2024 and recently in Bellville against UWC for the 2026 edition.

I used to help out the ladies in their practice sessions. I would get to the field early, then later on train with the men’s team — Ntyatyambo Mkhafu

Mkhafu’s coaching journey started a decade ago, surprisingly, when he was still a player.

“It was the year before I stopped playing Varsity Shield here at Fort Hare. I used to help out the ladies in their practice sessions. I would get to the field early, then later on train with the men’s team,“ Mkhafu recalled.

In 2016, after two years of volunteering, the university made the decision to appoint him as a permanent coach.

Since then, he has been in structures at the junior level for Border from U16, U18 and U20 as well as a consultant for the senior women’s team.

Why women’s rugby over men’s?

“Unlike the gents, the ladies stick to what you tell them to do. They don’t have too many opinions. If you come up with a plan for a game, they stick to it whether it works or not.

“That as a coach makes your job easy because you know there won’t be people doing something that is not within our structure as a team,” he said.

His words come from the experience of having coached the Fort Hare men’s team for over three seasons.

Asked about his aspirations, perhaps at Springbok level, Mkhafu said he would like one day to be part of the national set-up but wasn’t looking that far yet.

“I will see it when it comes. I’m happy with the progress I’m making so far in the region. I have produced Springboks already,” he said.

Springbok women’s scrumhalf Unam Tose and recent U20 players Lilitha Vakalisa and Inga Qogi are among those who have benefitted from the tutelage of Mkhafu.

Though there’s a year to go until the 2027 Varsity Cup, Mkhafu said he was already planning to defend the title.

He hopes for more games in the Border women’s league so he can get his ducks in a row for next year’s tournament.

“The reason we struggled at the start of the Varsity Cup was that we didn’t have many matches to prepare us. We want to make sure this time around that it’s different,” he said.

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