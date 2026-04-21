Alcaraz awaiting test results with French Open defence at risk

Carlos Alcaraz is awaiting the results of tests on his injured wrist before deciding to defend his French Open title next month, the world number two said at the Laureus World Sports Awards.
The seven-time Grand Slam champion picked up the injury in the first round of the Barcelona Open earlier this month before withdrawing from the tournament.
Scans showed the issue was more serious than initially thought and he skipped the Madrid Open.
“The next test will be crucial,” Alcaraz told Spanish television channel TVE.
“We’ve been trying to do everything we can do to make sure this test goes well. I’m trying to be very patient. But we are good, we are just waiting a bit.
“We have a few tests in the next few days, and then we will see how the injury is, and what the next steps will be,” the 22-year-old added.
Alcaraz, who was crowned Sportsman of the Year at the Laureus Awards along with Aryna Sabalenka, who picked up the women’s award on Monday, surrendered his world number one ranking to Jannik Sinner after losing to the Italian in the Monte Carlo Masters final days before his Barcelona opener.
The French Open will start on May 24 in Paris.
The Laureus winners were:
World Sportsman of the Year Award: Carlos Alcaraz
World Sportswoman of the Year Award: Aryna Sabalenka
World Team of the Year Award: Paris Saint-Germain
Laureus World Breakthrough of the Year Award: Lando Norris
Laureus World Comeback of the Year Award: Rory McIlroy
Laureus World Sportsperson of the Year with a Disability Award: Gabriel Araújo
Laureus World Action Sportsperson of the Year Award: Chloe Kim
Laureus World Young Sportsperson of the Year Award: Lamine Yamal
Laureus Sporting Inspiration Award: Toni Kroos
Laureus Lifetime Achievement Award: Nadia Comăneci
Laureus Sport for Good Award: Fútbol Más
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