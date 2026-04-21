Bryson DeChambeau held meeting during Masters to discuss LIV exit

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Crushers captain Bryson DeChambeau lines up a putt during the final round of the LIV Golf tournament at Steyn City.

Bryson DeChambeau used his spare time at the Masters Tournament earlier this month to discuss a possible return to the PGA Tour, according to a report by The Athletic.

Playing in the final season of his original LIV Golf contract, DeChambeau not only was competing in the first major tournament of the 2026 season at Augusta, but he also had meetings with unnamed “organisations” about a LIV departure, according to the report.

DeChambeau did have the opportunity to return to the PGA Tour earlier this year through the Returning Member Program but reportedly declined.

That program was developed as Brooks Koepka departed LIV for his return to the PGA Tour earlier this year.

Also declining the option to return were Jon Rahm and Cam Smith.

DeChambeau, Rahm and Smith were the only three LIV stars who were offered a path to return amid new parameters that were restricted to players who had departed for at least two years and had won a major tournament or a Players Championship title between 2022 and 2025.

DeChambeau’s reported meetings at the Masters came as rumours started to circulate that LIV Golf Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund may be preparing to end its financial support of the league.

However, LIV Golf CEO Scott O’Neil said last week that the league would not fold.

O’Neil later added that LIV Golf is financed through the 2026 season.

The league’s fourth season has seven tournaments remaining – five in the United States – after last week’s event in Mexico.

DeChambeau complained about course conditions at the Mexico event, and then withdrew after two rounds, citing a wrist injury.

Up next is LIV Golf Virginia at Trump National Golf Club from May 7-10.

DeChambeau, 32, prevailed in a playoff in consecutive weeks in March by winning at both LIV Golf Singapore and LIV Golf South Africa.

The two-time US Open champion has won five individual LIV Golf titles.

When LIV Golf began in 2022, DeChambeau reportedly signed a $125 million (R2.05bn) contract for 4½ years.

According to The Daily Telegraph, he had been seeking as much as $500 million (R8.18bn) on a new contract to remain with the league. - Field Level Media

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