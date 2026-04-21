Consistency and rivalry define Original Mambas Freedom Run

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Powered Up Runners AC's Luyolo Ngcongolo has won the Original Mambas Freedom Run two years in a row.

After a lull of a few weeks road running bounces back onto local roads this Saturday, in a most emphatic way, with the Original Mambas Freedom Run over the half marathon distance as well as a 10km race, and both on testing courses.

It is run on the tough out-and-back route from Beacon Bay Country Club and runners will be at full tilt for the duration.

Over the past two years results have been quite different even when analysing the same runners, and that counts for an interesting outcome again in 2026.

For two years in succession the men’s race has been won by Luyolo Ngcongolo of Powered Up Runners AC, who improved his previous winning time by two minutes 25 seconds in registering a sound 66:36.

The man finishing behind him in 2025 was Sinethemba Jilingisi of Haven Hills in 69:12, which was just three seconds off Ngcongolo’s previous time.

Komani is a club that continues to attract emerging runners of real calibre, and member Nkululeko Lekhoehla, who was third in 70:23 last year, is sure to challenge again on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Elliot Madeira Charity Club also provides meaningful opposition in tough competition races, as they did last year when they were led home by Tusile Nobanda, who finished fourth in 71:33.

That was ahead of the first two 40+ veterans, Anele Dlamini of Black Diamond and Bulelani Mgubo of Overtakers, in times of 73:15 and 74:52, respectively.

The first woman in 2025 was Lusanda Bomvana, also of Black Diamond, in 88:18, with Umzimkulu AC’s Nonhle Dlamini second in 92:58, followed by Easy Equities Born2Run’s Andrea Ranger third.

In the first year Hanlie Botha, also of Easy Equities Born2Run, won the race emphatically in 81:47, followed by her reliable clubmates Caryn Lategan and Lauren Ranger in the respective times of 90:53 and 91:10.

The 2025 10km race last year attracted star runner Cwenga Nose, who won a very close encounter with Komani’s Siphelele Macakati by just three seconds.

Their times were 31:35 and 31:38, while Cindy Nel of Easy Equities Born2 Run won the women’s race in 38:57 from three chasing Elliot Madeira runners who showed great promise.

In 2024 it was last year’s half marathon winner, Bomvana, who won in 38:46, followed by Nel and Andrea Ranger in 41:22 and 41:45, respectively.

This year Ngcongolo must be rated the favourite for a triple crown in the men’s half-marathon race, unless there is a surprise entry with jet fuel in his veins.

Following on from the Mercedes-Benz 15km results last month, Botha looks set to claim a second half marathon victory at the Freedom Run, while in the 10km, Nel is the one to watch.

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