Fuzile wins battle of gab ahead of derby bout

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Asanda Gingqi and Azinga Fuzile met at Tuesday's premedical at the Osner Hotel ahead of their Friday fight.

If Azinga Fuzile’s highly anticipated clash against Asanda Gingqi were to be judged by gab, Fuzile would have been declared the winner long before they climbed into the Orient Theatre ring on Friday.

Fuzile dominated the pre-medical part of the fight at the Osner Hotel so much on Tuesday that even Gingqi’s promoter Ayanda Matiti, who will stage the fight, came second best despite his political background.

Meeting for the second time, the pair, who will clash in an international junior-lightweight bout, both predicted victory, with Gingqi, whose SA title will not be at stake, dismissing his underdog status.

This gave Fuzile an opportunity to hammer home his chances, especially after Matiti had questioned his ability to slaughter a sheep, which will be presented to the winner.

“If you question my ability to slaughter a sheep, watch me when I slaughter your boxer on Friday, and after that you will never doubt me again,” he said to much applause.

Fuzile, who refused to have his weight checked, insisted he was in the right frame of mind both physically and psychologically, though he was slightly bothered by the insinuations that he was over the hill.

“I did not come here to have my weight checked but to talk about this fight, which means a lot to me.

“My international pedigree is under fire here, and I still do not understand why.

“It is unfortunate that I will have to use Gingqi to get back to where I think I belong.”

Matiti said though he picked Gingqi to win, he would still feature Fuzile in his September tournament to prove that no boxer would be tossed aside in the event of a loss.

“In fact, I will feature both boxers in my September show because the partnership I have with Mla Tengimfene [Fuzile’s manager] is not a one-off thing.”

The interest in the fight was even felt in the hotel, with staff overheard backing each boxer.

Matiti said tickets were still available, though some categories were already flying off the shelf.

“General tickets are selling fast, but there are some still available, so if they are not sold out by Thursday’s final weigh-in, they will be sold at the venue.

“I advise people not to wait that long because they might be finished by fight night.”

One of the undercard bouts, many of which have been overshadowed by the main bout, will see the provincial junior-flyweight title clash between defending champion Athenkosi Thongwana and rising star Gcobani Mdeliswa in a Duncan Village derby.

Thongwana, who lost to then Matiti-promoted Siseko Teyisi in an SA title challenge in December, said the fight would offer him another opportunity to climb up the ratings against second-ranked Mdeliswa.

“The fight against Teyisi is behind me. Now I want another chance to position myself for another title shot,” he said.

Moyisi Booi, who vies for the IBF Intercontinental junior-bantamweight belt against David Nunez, of Argentina, also sounded ready for his first international belt after ruling supreme as the SA champion.

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