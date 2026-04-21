SA boxing rocked by ex-world champ Unathi Myekeni’s death

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SA boxing is mourning the death of former female world champion Unathi Myekeni after a long illness.

Myekeni, 44, died in Carltonville in North West on Monday after a long battle with cancer.

The news of her death shook the boxing fraternity to its core, as she was one of the pioneers of women’s boxing, having been one of the first batch of boxers to be allowed to turn professional when women were allowed to fight for pay in 2006.

She and Noni Tenge, who also won numerous world championships, were regarded as the trailblazers of women’s boxing as they fought hard to ensure it was afforded equal opportunities to males.

Myekeni was influenced by her brother, Mhikiza, to follow a career in boxing and duly assumed his “Showtime” moniker as she carved her own niche in the ring to move away from the shadow of her famous sibling.

Mhikiza, who also died from cancer — in 2022, won a slew of titles, including the SA and IBO world junior flyweight titles, before his career was cut short by a horrific car crash.

His death emboldened Unathi to continue flying the family boxing flag, winning titles in the junior featherweight and featherweight divisions.

Her manager, Mla Tengimfene, who roped in Mhikiza as part of the All Winners Boxing Club in Mdantsane, was in shock at the news of her death.

“She was such a dedicated boxer who never missed training,” he said.

“Of course, her brother Mhikiza pushed her to the limit, especially when she was preparing for a fight.

“You can imagine my shock when I received the news of her passing, as I was not even aware that she was not well.”

Though she comes from Pumlani township in KuGompo City, Myekeni relocated to the North West after getting a job at the mines on Tengimfene’s advice.

“She continued her boxing while working in the mines and would be given time off to come down to prepare for her bouts,” he said.

After winning the WBF featherweight belt from Asandiswa Nxokwana, Myekeni surrendered the title to then-rising star Nozipho Bell in Gqeberha in March 2019 in one of the most fiercely contested female bouts to take place in an SA ring.

She ended her career with a win over Malawian Enelless Nkhwanthi at the Mdantsane Indoor Centre five months later to finish her career with a fight record of 12 wins, five losses and a draw.

Her close friend, Lungiswa Ntontela, whose twin brother Lunga was Mhikiza’s stablemate at the Welcome Ncita Boxing Club, described her death as a big blow for women’s boxing.

“She was so passionate about boxing and wanted to achieve big things in the ring,” she said.

The date of the funeral is yet to be decided.

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