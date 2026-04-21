Young Buffalo City Chess trio to represent SA in Uganda

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Chezhaan Adams,13, Niki Coetzee, eight, and Nadeema Naidoo, six, will represent Buffalo City Chess and SA in Uganda.

Hudson Park High pupil Chezhaan Adams is one of three children selected for the SA chess team to compete in the Africa Youth Championships in Uganda from May 14 to 23.

Adams of Buffalo City Chess will represent the country in the championships along with Nadeema Naidoo, six, and Niki Coetzee, eight.

The 13-year-old Adams, who made the U14 SA side, has made a telling leap despite only learning how to play chess at 12.

“Being selected means a lot to me. It is an honour to represent my country, and it shows my hard work and dedication to chess are paying off,” Adams said.

“It also motivates me to keep improving and to perform at my best, not only for myself but for everyone supporting me.”

Adams received his first national call from Chess SA a few days after the SA Junior Closed Chess Championships (SAJCCC).

“To represent SA is a huge achievement, but I know if I work hard, I can achieve so much more this year,” said the grade 8 pupil.

Adams is eager to test himself against some of the continent’s best.

“I’m most looking forward to competing against strong international players and challenging myself at a higher level. It’s a great opportunity to learn, gain experience and improve my game.

“I’m also excited to meet new people and be part of such a competitive and inspiring environment.”

Adams started chess as a hobby in 2025 and has since appreciated the challenge and mental creativity chess brings.

“Each game is different, and I love the feeling of solving complex problems, learning new strategies and seeing my improvement over time.”

“I think what makes me different from other people my age in chess is that I don’t only play moves, I try to understand why the moves work.”

“Instead of memorising openings, I focus on patterns and ideas, so even if I forget something I can still figure things out during the game.”

His mother Joni said she knew her son had taken chess as an extracurricular activity but did not notice how adept he had become.

“It was only later during a conversation that I truly saw how serious he was. He told me he wanted to play chess professionally, and that moment really stood out to me,” she said.

Adams said he sees himself climbing the ranks and playing chess professionally.

Hudson Park headmaster Dennis Vorster was impressed with his rate of progression.

“In a short space of time, Chezhaan has achieved something truly remarkable. His selection is a proud moment for Hudson Park and a powerful inspiration to all our pupil.”

Home-schooled Coetzee spoke of the thrill of being selected.

“I feel proud and excited to play against the best of each African country.

“I love playing chess at tournaments, and this will be my most interesting and toughest tournament yet,” Coetzee said.

Naidoo, of Hudson Park Primary, was also filled with a sense of pride.

“It makes me feel like a real chess champion. I get to wear SA colours and play chess for my country.

“I want to make SA and my mom and dad proud. I’m excited to show everyone that even small girls can play good chess. I also look forward to getting new toys in Uganda.”

“I’m excited to meet other girls who love chess like me. I look forward to playing the best chess players in Africa.”

On Friday, the parents of the three players will host a fundraiser at Kingsway Racquet Club.

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