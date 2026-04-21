Young Gqeberha rock-climbing duo to represent SA in Italy

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Rock climbers Caleb Wintermeyer, 15, and Jessica Walland, 16, have been chosen for the SA team to compete in Italy.

Gqeberha’s Caleb Wintermeyer and Jessica Walland are set to represent SA on the global stage at the IFSC Youth World Championship in Arco, Italy, from July 18-25.

The municipality of Arco’s legendary Rock Master Climbing Stadium will come alive for the 35th edition of the world championships.

This will be Wintermeyer and Walland’s first international event. As such, they are aiming to soak up as much knowledge as possible and return as better climbers.

Athletes in two age groups, under 17 and under 19, will compete in three different disciplines — bouldering, lead and speed.

“I qualified to compete in the U16 bouldering,” Wintermeyer said.

“This is my first time qualifying for the SA team.

“I’ve been attending competitions for a few years now and have a good understanding of what goes on.

“I believe that attending as many national competitions as possible helps you compete better, because you gain experience with different climbing techniques.

“Participating in competitions has improved my understanding of rules and skills, allowing me to compete in climbing.

“I’m excited to see the world-class routes and gain experience travelling and climbing in the gyms there.

“Before the competition, there is a week-long camp that we are going to go to.

“I’m looking forward to improving my climbing skills and training with other great climbers.

“I’m also looking forward to seeing how I compare to the rest of the world — it’ll give me a better idea of where I need to improve.

“For me, this trip will be more of a learning experience because I am not as skilled as some of the climbers from other parts of the world,” he said.

“They have better training facilities, coaches and routes.

“So I know I won’t go there and win first place.

“I’m going there to feel the environment and do my best to learn from this wonderful experience.”

The 15-year-old PE Montessori School pupil said the rock-climbing bug hit him when he was eight years old.

He started climbing at a friend’s birthday party and never looked back.

“I then decided to go to The Valley Crag Indoor Climbing Centre to climb, and ever since then, I have been going there regularly because I love the sport so much."

His training buddy, Walland, also started climbing at a very young age.

“I was climbing trees in my garden for as long as I can remember, so as soon as my brother’s friend found this sport, I immediately wanted to give it a go,” Walland said.

“The biggest challenge is that the facilities are always an issue, but we make do with what we have, and it’s always fun training together, even at this facility.

“[It] is amazing that we even have a climbing gym in Gqeberha.

“Also, the time juggling school, climbing, and everything else is always an issue.”

Walland, a pupil at the Harvest Christian School, also qualified in bouldering, but in the U17 category.

“What I have qualified for is called bouldering; it’s basically the shorter halls where they set really hard problems,” she said.

“You need to get from the ground to the top of the roof using the different holes they’ll set up.

“It will be my first time going to the championships. I am very excited.

“I’m excited to experience the different climbing from different countries and to climb with other climbers who are good.”

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