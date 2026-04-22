KuGompo City star Mosina ready to shine on national netball stage

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KuGompo City’s Lilitha Mosina will make her pro debut for the Eastern Cape Comets this weekend.

KuGompo City’s Lilitha Mosina is set to make her professional debut for the Eastern Cape Comets in the Telkom Netball League (TNL) starting on Friday.

The 22-year-old is part of a recently announced 16-women Comets team for the TNL season.

I want to keep improving my game. I want to make a meaningful contribution whenever I step on court. — Lilitha Mosina, Eastern Cape Comets player

“I am extremely excited and grateful for this opportunity,” Mosina said.

“Making my professional debut for the Eastern Cape Comets is a big milestone in my netball career, and I’m looking forward to contributing to the team and learning as much as I can.”

“I aim to bring energy, discipline, and consistency to the team. I’m always willing to put in the work, support my teammates, and play my role to the best of my abilities on and off the court.”

Mosina played for Cambridge High’s first team from grade 10.

She has since gone on to play for the Buffalo City municipality U21 team in the Spar Netball Championship.

Mosina has also played for WSU during her first year in the University Sports South Africa (USSA) tournament.

She brings versatility to the team as they look to do one better than their previous best, a 2024 runners-up finish in Division 2.

She currently plays centre and wing attack.

“With centre and wing attack being my main positions, I enjoy the responsibilities that come with being able to support both attack and defence when needed,” she said.

The Comets will start their season with a matchup against the Limpopo Baobabs at the DUT Steve Biko Campus on Friday.

According to Mosina, the Comets have endured intense preparations for the game and the entire season.

“We’ve been working hard on our fitness, combinations, and overall team structure to make sure we’re ready for the competition in the little time we have left.

“We’ve also focused on improving communication on court and sharpening our game strategies. There’s been a strong emphasis on teamwork and consistency, learning each other’s strengths and weaknesses to understand one another.”

The Comets have also appointed Matatiele’s Prisca Kanetsi-Makamole as the team head coach ahead of their season opener.

“Coach Prisca brings a lot of experience and knowledge to the team. With the help of Nosiphiwo Goda, she’s very supportive but also pushes us to be our best, which helps us grow both individually and as a team.”

Mosina says a win on Friday will set a positive tone for the rest of the season for the Eastern Cape team.

“A good result against the Baobabs will boost our confidence and build momentum moving forward so that we don’t feel any pressure throughout the duration of the league.

“Personally, I want to keep improving my game. I want to make a meaningful contribution whenever I step on court and make my friends, family and coaches proud.”

“As a team, our goal is to be competitive, be consistent, push for top results throughout the season and show our supporters and everyone that we deserve to be here and to make everyone from the Eastern Cape proud.”

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