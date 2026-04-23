Chippa continue to fight for survival against AmaZulu

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As the race to the finish line continues, Chippa United will look for a strong showing when they face AmaZulu to secure their league status while also aiming for a possible top-eight finish.

The fixture will take place at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday (3pm).

Chippa are 13th on the log with 24 points from 25 matches. They are only five points from automatic relegation and four points from the relegation playoff spot.

After their 4-1 defeat to league contenders and defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns, the Gqeberha-based side has collected four points from their last two games in their fight for league survival.

They defeated Siwelele 1-0 at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium before drawing 1-1 with Polokwane City in KuGompo’s Buffalo City Stadium.

In their remaining league games, Chippa will take on Golden Arrows, Kaizer Chiefs, TS Galaxy and Sekhukhune United.

Chippa coach Vusumuzi Vilakazi emphasised the importance of gaining points against AmaZulu after their draw with Polokwane City.

Usuthu are fourth on the log with 39 points from 25 matches.

AmaZulu’s four-match unbeaten streak came to an end with a 3-0 loss to Orlando Pirates.

They will look to regain their winning form when they host Chippa on Saturday.

“They are a good side and well coached,” Vilakazi said.

“We will have the week to prepare for that game.

“There’s no doubt the players will have got over the Polokwane result and will have rebooted because there’s a lot at stake.”

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