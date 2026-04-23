Fuzile dispels weight struggle concerns as he and Gingqi register same digits

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David Nunes and Moyisi Booi meet at the Orient Theatre during Thursday's weigh-ins.

Azinga Fuzile dispelled weight struggle rumours for his highly anticipated clash against Asanda Gingqi when he fell within the limit during the weigh-in ceremony of their junior-lightweight clash on Thursday.

The two meet in a highly anticipated clash at KuGompo City’s Orient Theatre on Friday.

With the fight serving as the latest instalment of the storied rivalry between Duncan Village and Mdantsane, Fuzile’s weight struggle became the talking point especially after he refused to have it checked at the premedical examination on Tuesday.

He was not obliged to have his weight checked as no title is at stake, but boxers usually freely step on the scales to underline their readiness.

Gingqi had no problem in having his weight checked and at Thursday’s official weigh-in, both boxers scaled 58.95kg to put to bed any doubts about their readiness.

The weigh-in ceremony also afforded Mdantsane’s Moyisi Booi an opportunity to gauge his Argentinian opponent David Nunez against whom he will vie for the IBF intercontinental junior-bantamweight title on the undercard.

The fight will mark Booi’s first international bout in a quest to crack the world ratings.

Booi easily made 51.75kg while the South American was 15g heavier but still within the limit.

Both boxers will undergo a second weight check on Friday morning where they will be required to not be above 57kg.

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Daily Dispatch