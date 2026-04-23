XP lauded for elevating EC boxing status through Fuzile-Gingqi bout

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Ayanda Matiti, second from left, with social media boxing fan Andile Siko, Asanda Gingqi and Khaya Majeke at the premedical examination for the Gingqi, Fuzile bout. Picture: Supplied

Xaba Promotions has promised to keep promoting explosive bouts to revive boxing interest in the region after the Azinga Fuzile against Asanda Gingqi clash at the Orient Theatre on Friday.

The promotion owned by Ayanda Matiti elevated its stature by matching Fuzile against Gingqi in a bout pitting Duncan Village and Mdantsane townships, which has attracted interest from fans outside the province.

Though no title will be at stake, as Gingqi opted not to risk his SA junior lightweight belt, the magnitude of the bout is on par with world title bouts, as it set a record for the most talked-about boxing match on social media.

The interest is in whether Fuzile, a skilled Duncan Village southpaw who was tipped to emulate legends such as Welcome Ncita, Vuyani Bungu and Mbulelo Botile, who all have roots in the shack-littered township, can still salvage his career and win a world title.

Fuzile has been painstakingly denying that his career was on a downward spiral after losing three in 21 bouts, insisting such defeats were on the world stage where Gingqi could only wish for them.

Like all boxers who never admit when their time is over, Fuzile said that at 29 he was still in his prime to make a noise on the world stage and would prove it against Gingqi.

For his part, he has never lost to an SA opponent, though Gingqi will be his biggest threat owing to his status as the reigning SA champion, having also won the belt in the featherweight division until he was dethroned by Jeff Magagane for his lone loss in 18 bouts.

Matiti, who promotes Gingqi, proved his uncanny eye for captivating bouts when he reached out to Fuzile’s manager, Mla Tengimfene, to organise the clash.

“This started in December when Mla’s boxers fought in my tournament, and let me add, they suffered chastening losses,” he said.

“We felt we could work together going forward, as that would raise the standard of boxing in the province.

“We will continue to work together regardless of what happens on Friday.”

Matiti said some of the boxers who will fight on Friday, including SA junior featherweight champion Siyabulela Hem, who faces DR Congolese Ardy Katompa in a featherweight non-title bout, will be back in action in June, with Tengimfene also getting an offer to feature in a bout of his choice.

Fuzile and Gingqi will be featured in his September tournament in yet another collaboration with Tengimfene.

“I see people are questioning what will happen to the loser, some insinuating that he will be tossed aside.

“Well, let me tell them that both boxers will share a bill in September against other opponents because our interest is not to destroy but to elevate boxing in the region,” he said.

Boxing SA-Eastern Cape manager Phakamile Jacobs lauded Matiti for his endeavours to keep boxing in the region alive.

“Some of us who were present when similar bouts were promoted are happy to see the current crop of promoters continuing with the trend,” he said.

Former SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee member Khaya Majeke, who is also a promoter, congratulated Matiti for his shrewdness to spot potentially good bouts.

“You are one of us, but it would be foolhardy not to give you your flowers while you are still alive,” he said.

“You are certainly leading when it comes to promoting these kinds of bouts.”

The tournament, starting at 7pm, will also see Moyisi Booi vying for the IBF Intercontinental junior bantamweight title against Argentina’s David Nunez.

Nunez only arrived in the city on Wednesday as he was delayed by connecting flights from South America.

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