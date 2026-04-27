Border’s provincial derby defeat leaves Mhani searching for answers

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Border Bulldogs' Esenam Mniki swings the ball during the SA Cup fixture against EP Elephants at the Madibaz Stadium in Gqeberha on Friday.

Disappointed Border Bulldogs coach Dumisani Mhani said serious consultation and planning were needed after seeing his team thumped 71-14 in an SA Cup rugby encounter in Gqeberha on Friday.

The Bulldogs, who have yet to register a point, remained rooted to the bottom of the log after a humiliating defeat at the Madibaz Stadium against their arch-rivals.

It was EP’s second win of the season after seven rounds and has given them a boost ahead of their remaining matches against the Griffons and Boland Cavaliers.

“We are hurting after this loss,” Mhani said after the mauling.

“We have to put our heads together and plan the way forward. The Bulldogs lost to a better-organised team.

“We have to pick ourselves up for the last two games and prepare for the Currie Cup First Division, which starts shortly.

“If we are not positive, we won’t achieve anything.”

EP achieved their goal of putting the Border Bulldogs to bed in a potentially catastrophic banana skin match.

A relieved Elephants coach Allister Coetzee said he was grateful to clear the hurdle.

“The thing about this Border game is that when you put up a big score, people say it is expected,” Coetzee said.

“If you lose it, then you are in big trouble, and it is a banana peel.

“This was about EP and our growth and not about the opposition.

“We knew this was the so-called Eastern Cape derby, and I said to the players it should not be this big derby thing.

“No, because you trained right and the plan is right, so you must go and execute and put them to bed, and they did just that.”

Border Bulldogs head coach Dumisani Mhani. (RICHARD HUGGARD/GALLO IMAGES)

Coetzee said EP had to contend with major injury problems ahead of the clash.

“In total we had eight starting players out,” he said.

“We have depth in the squad, and the new players brought in an unbelievable energy and accuracy we have been striving to get all season.

“EP want to play with accuracy, determination and a high tempo so we can determine the momentum in the game.

“Against the Bulldogs our lineouts were outstanding as well as our mauling

“There is a good mix with forwards and backs, and the guys coming off the bench did a hell of a lot of damage as well. There is growth which I can see.

“We had a tough start to the season, and this is not an easy Border side to play against.

“I think this is the biggest score EP has put on Border by far, and we also had all the injuries to contend with.

“It shows this EP team has learnt resilience in that when they are down, they get back on the horse and come back.

“That is a sign the guys are getting mature in certain aspects of the game.”

EP, who led 26-7 at halftime, overpowered the Bulldogs with a strong second-half display of running rugby which carved open Border’s defence.

The Bulldogs reduced the Elephants’ lead to 26-14 after 49 minutes before the floodgates opened with a torrent of tries.

EP outscored Border by 11 tries to two on another difficult afternoon for the embattled side from KuGompo City.

Scorers:

EP Elephants 71: Tries: Mpho Ntsane (3), Kamvelihle Fatyela (3), Troy Delport (2), Richman Gora, Jaydon Bantom, Jac van der Walt. Conversions: Maxwell Klaaasen (3), Garth April (4), Troy Delport.

Border Bulldogs 14: Tries: Simthembile Zozi (2). Conversions: Isiphe Mbini (2).

Other scores: Griquas 44 Pumas 34, SWD Eagles 45 Griffons 24, Falcons 43 Cheetahs 36, Leopards 12 Boland Cavaliers 33.

Log (all teams have played seven matches): Griquas 35, Pumas 28, SWD Eagles 27, Boland Cavaliers 25, Cheetahs 25, Falcons 19, EP Elephants 12, Griffons 11, Leopards 7, Border Bulldogs 0.

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