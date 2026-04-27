Yellow Nation eye Midlands test after impressive Durban victory

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Soon after their 1-0 victory over Lerumo Lions, Highbury FC coach Kabelo Sibiya says they are looking forward to their next match against Midlands Wanderers.

Mzoxolo Rafani scored the winning goal in the second half, sending Highbury home from Durban with three points.

Sibiya will prepare his troops for another difficult encounter against Midlands on Friday.

Despite the win on Saturday, the Yellow Nation remains seventh on the Motsepe Foundation Championship log with 36 points from 27 matches.

“We are looking forward to our next game, which will be another difficult game against Midlands,” Sibiya said.

“They are sitting in the bottom of the log.

“Obviously they want to move as far as they can from Black Leopards and those teams down there. We are anticipating a very difficult game.

“But now that we are playing at home, we want to do well again and finish the season well and see how far we can go in terms of rankings on the log.

“We will continue to do our best and prepare very well for our next game against Midlands and also try to win that match.”

Sibiya said Rafani’s return from a lengthy injury layoff played a significant role in their victory over Lerumo on Saturday.

“It was a very difficult game.

“We played a bit cautiously in the match after losing against Casric, where we made a lot of errors trying to build from the back early in the match.

“We had to be cautious in this match against Lerumo. We had to play more in the open half in the beginning of the match to put the opponent under pressure.

“Also, we tried to not concede early in the match like we did in our previous game against Casric. I want to believe our plan worked.

“We maintained the score line at zero in the first half/ We had chances in the first half, but we were unlucky.

“We encouraged the guys to keep going in the second half, and let’s keepbelieving we will win this match.

“The availability of Mzoxolo Rafani made a difference. It was the first game he played for a long time since returning from injury.

“He created many chances in the first half. In the second half we scored, but overall the team defended well.

“It was also a good clean sheet for our goalkeeper.

“Overall the guys were on top of their game. They really wanted to redeem themselves after the loss against Casric.”

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