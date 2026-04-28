Gqeberha swimmer’s Olympics dream closer after SA selection

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Madibaz star Katie Horne has been included in the South African squad for the African Aquatics Swimming Championships in Ghana next month.

Gqeberha swimmer Katie Horne’s selection for the South African senior squad set to compete at the Africa Aquatics Swimming Championships in Ghana next month takes her one step closer to her childhood dream.

The call-up to the continental competition, which takes place in Accra from May 5 to 10, indicates she is on the right path to achieving her goal of representing her country at the 2028 Olympics in Italy.

The 18-year-old Mandela University student’s journey began when her mother enrolled her for learn to swim classes as a child.

“I never imagined I would come this far,” said Horne, who impressed at the SA National Championships in the Bay last week.

“When I was small, my mom wanted to make sure I was water safe.”

Regarded as one of the country’s most versatile young swimmers, she excels in the pool and open-water disciplines.

At the latter’s nationals, held in Jeffreys Bay last month, she competed in the 3km, 5km and 10km races.

In the pool, her best events include the 200m and 1,500m freestyle, the 400m individual medley and 200m backstroke.

During her primary and high school years, she participated in many endurance and ball sports, including ballet.

She credits the dance sport as having played a valuable role in her development as an athlete due to its focus on flexibility and movement.

“It has definitely benefited my swimming,” she said this week.

The first-year dietetics student, who comes from a family of swimmers, names longtime coach Andrew Dean as the person who has most shaped her career.

“I’ve been training with Andrew since I was 13 and have never looked back. He has helped me tremendously with my stroke, technique and the different types of training needed for such a wide variety of events.”

Horne said representing her country was “a huge opportunity and privilege”.

“To race in the green and gold and give it everything is one of the best things that can happen to an athlete,” she said, adding she was grateful to be trusted to represent the country at the highest level.

Among her proudest achievements is winning the 400m IM at the SA short-course champs in Durban in 2024.

“That result opened my eyes to what I’m capable of achieving,” she said.

The Madibaz star has also represented South Africa internationally at junior global events in both disciplines.

“You learn how to manage pressure, adapt to unfamiliar environments and focus on what you can control. Those lessons stay with you beyond swimming.”

With the African champs penned in at the back-end of a demanding season, Horne is focusing on managing recovery and balancing training with her academic responsibilities.

“The first semester has been challenging, but it has taught me a lot about time management. I’m taking it one step at a time, making sure I’m mentally relaxed and ready to swim my best.”

Her long-term ambition remains clear.

“Since I was little, I’ve dreamt of going to the Olympics. That dream still drives me every day.” — Full Stop Communications

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