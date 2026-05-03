Sport

Cheetahs produce try-fest in downing Bulldogs in Mdantsane

Anathi Wulushe

Anathi Wulushe

Sports Reporter

Left wing Michael Annies from the Toyota Cheetahs breaks away to score one against the Border Bulldogs at Sisa Dukashe Stadium. The Cheetahs won 87-5. (ALAN EASON)

It was a painful scene for spectators supporting the Border Bulldogs as their team suffered an 87-5 loss to the Free State Cheetahs in the SA Cup at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium on Saturday.

The loss was the Bulldogs’ eighth consecutive in the competition and was their largest margin loss at home.

The Cheetahs ran in 13 tries in the demolition, and by halftime they had a 47-5 lead.

Winger Michael Anniers scored four tries, Rewan Kruger and Louis van der Westhuizen had braces, while Cohen Jasper, Juan Smal, Sisonke Vumazonke, Ramon Uys and Tielman Nieuwoudt had one each.

Border’s only try was dotted by Mbasa Nkonki just before the sound of the half-time hooter.

The Bulldogs play the Valke at the Sisa Dukashe next week in their last game of the campaign.

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