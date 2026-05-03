CSA chief Moseki backs TV deal to be struck for England Tour

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Cricket SA chief executive Pholetsi Moseki remains adamant that they will find a broadcast partner for the inbound tour of England later this year after Sky Sports pulled out, a tour which will feature three Tests and three ODIs.

SA will host England for what will be a massive tour during the festive season, with three Tests including the Boxing Day and New Year’s Tests in Centurion and Cape Town, respectively.

Despite the magnitude of the tour, Sky Sports has recently pulled out of broadcasting the tour, marking an end to what has been a 30-year relationship as far as broadcasting England’s tour of SA.

Moseki said they were not taken by surprise at all by the decision from the broadcaster.

He told SportsBoom.co.za that they are confident they will find a partner, as they are in talks with other parties.

“This is not a surprise. We’re definitely aware that Sky, in the last few years, has held back from buying England’s outbound tours.

“So, there was no surprise. Sky hasn’t bought the games in India when England was touring there or even Australia for the Ashes.

“So, it’s been like that for the last year to eight months, where Sky basically stopped buying England outbound tours,” Moseki told SportsBoom.co.za.

“We’re not really worried about it, to be honest. There’s still quite a long time before the English come here, so we’re not really concerned at all. Our guys are still negotiating. We’ll get a partner.”

Despite CSA’s anticipation of the events that have unfolded, Moseki understands that Sky’s decision will have an impact.

During last year’s Ashes, Cricket Australia sold the rights for half the price they initially asked for simply because there are competitors for the rights as a result of Sky’s recent absence.

“It’s never a good thing when you have less competition. When there’s less competition, it does impact the offers that are there.

“So, in that sense, it’s not a good thing. But I’m saying we’re not concerned that we won’t find someone to televise our games. In that sense, we know we’ll find someone,” Moseki said.

“But in some ways, what values we get, we don’t know. But the nature of economics is that if there are fewer players in the market, then it might depress the values that we get for the rights.

“So, in that sense, we just have to actually maximise whatever we sell it for, understanding that there are fewer players in the market.”

Moseki added that the landscape is changing and that CSA and all sporting codes have to change with it.

“But I mean, it’s really what we’ve been saying over the last few years, that the landscape is changing. It is something that is not really a shock. Even here at home with Canal Plus and SuperSport, the landscape is totally changing in the broadcast space.

“That is definitely something that all sporting codes would be worried about. But it is what it is. There’s nothing you can do about that. When these big players are deciding to merge or not to take rights, you can’t do anything.

“The market is in flux, and it’s going to be like that probably for the next few years. It’s really about how to actually navigate it. We are seeing that as a perfect example, even back home.

“Fortunately, we still have more than a year with SuperSport. So, we’ll see when that one ends what the implications are of all these changes that are happening everywhere.” - SportsBoom

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