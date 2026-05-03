Ugly win over Griffons keeps EP on upward curve, says Coetzee

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Diego Williams (with ball) scored a try for the EP Elephants when they beat the Griffons in Welkom on Saturday. Here Williams is in action against the Border Bulldogs

It may not have been perfect, but an ugly 31-28 win over the Griffons enabled EP to continue their late-season revival in Welkom on Saturday, Elephants coach Allister Coetzee said.

After thrashing the Border Bulldogs 71-14 in their previous outing, the Elephants had to dig deep before they were able to subdue the tenacious Purple People Eaters on their home ground.

Though EP are out of the running for a top four SA Cup finish and promotion to the Currie Premier Division, Saturday’s win will give the Elephants a boost before the Currie Cup First Division kicks off.

It was EP’s third win of the season, and they will be keen to end the season on a high note when they face the high-riding Boland Cavaliers in Wellington on Saturday.

EP, who held a 24-14 halftime lead, produced a fighting second half showing to emerge with the spoils.

The Elephants’ points came from wing Lwandile Maphuko (2), Diego Williams and a penalty try.

Flyhalf Garth April booted three conversions and a penalty.

“Having a win under the belt made the long bus trip home to Gqeberha from Welkom much more pleasant and seem a bit shorter,” Coetzee said.

EP Elephants coach Allister Coetzee (Fredlin Adriaan)

“I’m really proud of the players for pulling this one off.

“It was not perfect, and I would describe it as an ugly win.

“But it was a necessary win for the Elephants.

“It is special in that we have not had a win here in Welkom in a long time.”

Coetzee said EP had adapted well after some reshuffling of the team had been required.

“Like I have been saying, there is big progress being made in this team despite the absence of centre Troy Delport, whose contract has ended.

“Troy was our vice-captain and a mainstay in this EP side.

“We had Liyema Matyolweni starting at 13, and he only played for 17 minutes before he had to be replaced because of a hamstring injury.

“With all the reshuffling in the team, we adapted really well.

“Considering the adversity EP faced, to pull this one off was really huge in the context of where we are going as a team.

“Just getting over the line and grinding it out at altitude is another factor to consider.

“Our discipline was outstanding, and the Griffons had two yellow cards in the game.

“This shows how we have grown as a team this season.”

Thanks to their win, EP are seventh on the 10-team log with 17 points from seven outings.

Border’s miserable season continued when they slumped to an 87-5 loss to the Cheetahs at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium on Saturday.

The Cheetahs ran in 13 tries and led 47-5 at the break.

Wing Michael Annies scored four tries, Rewan Kruger and Louis van der Westhuizen each scored twice, while Cohen Jasper, Juan Smal, Sisonke Vumazonke, Ramon Uys and Tielman Nieuwoudt completed the rout.

Border’s solitary try was scored by Mbasa Nkonki just before half-time.

The Bulldogs play the Falcons in their final SA Cup game of the season at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium next week.

Weekend fixtures:

Friday: Cheetahs vs Griquas, Pumas vs Griffons. Saturday: Boland Cavaliers vs EP Elephants, SWD Eagles vs Leopards, and Border Bulldogs vs Falcons.

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