Eastern Cape schools trio excels at national rowing championships

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DSG's Mila Wiemand and Ntsako Shipalana, of St Stithians, won the women's A double category at the SA National Rowing Championships.

Three Eastern Cape pupils recently did Eastern Cape Rowing and the region proud by excelling in the South African National Rowing Championships for senior, master and elite competitors at Roodeplaat Dam near Pretoria.

Competing for Eastern Cape, Rafael Carrara (St Andrew’s College) and Aiden Douglass (Grey High) won gold in the senior men’s B 2X double.

They then went on to come fifth in SA in the senior men’s A 2X double, pitting themselves against two Olympians and the South African double champions Chris Baxter and Paige Badenhorst and a Gauteng Rowing schools team.

Grade 11 pupils Rafael Carrara (St Andrew's College) and Aiden Douglass (Grey High) claimed gold in the senior men's B 2X double final. (SUPPLIED)

They beat a Western Cape schools team and a Row SA combination.

Adding to the achievement was the outstanding performance of Mila Wienand, who has enjoyed an extraordinary few weeks for DSG rowing.

After competing at the Senior Gauteng Championships a few weeks ago, Wienand took on the country’s best at Roodeplaat, stepping up into the women’s A double category, where she and her partner, Ntsako Shipalana, delivered an outstanding performance to claim gold.

After the achievement, Wienand has been invited to the trials at the National Selection Regatta in three weeks.

She will pair up in a double with Shipalana, from St Stithians, a remarkable opportunity at this level of the sport.

Should they perform well, they could earn the chance to represent SA at the U19 Championship Regatta in Bulgaria later this year.

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