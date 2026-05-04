Highbury look to make it three out of three against Hungry Lions

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Highbury's Lulama Maqoko heads the ball ahead of Midlands Wanderers' Mhlengi Nxele and Smiso Gazu at the Madibaz Stadium.

With the Motsepe Foundation Championship 2025/2026 season nearing its dramatic finale, Highbury FC’s coach is calling for steady nerves and unwavering focus.

This comes after the Yellow Nation defeated Midlands Wanderers 3-1 at the NMB Madibaz Stadium for their second consecutive victory over the weekend.

With the win, Highbury moved up to sixth place on the log with 39 points from 28 matches.

Highbury coach Kabelo Sibiya said he intends to finish the league on a high note by winning their remaining games despite their chances of promotion having been dashed this season.

They are, however, safe from relegation.

Sibiya will try to earn six points in their final two games against Hungry Lions and Venda FC before the season ends.

The Yellow Nation host Hungry Lions in their penultimate fixture at the Madibaz Stadium on Sunday (3pm).

Still vying for a promotional playoff spot and currently fourth on the log, tied with Cape Town City on 48 points, the Lions will look to keep their promotion hopes alive with a win away to Highbury.

“We are looking forward to the next match against Hungry Lions,” Sibiya said.

“We have two matches to go before the season ends.

“The players are professionals; they understand their roles and responsibilities. They understand the package that comes with their profession.

“I believe we will continue to win.”

Sibiya was pleased with his team’s three-goal victory over Midlands, but he believes they could have kept a clean sheet.

He said they needed to improve their defence against Hungry Lions.

“It was a good win for the club.

“A second win in a row after a win against Lerumo Lions away. We won another football match 3-1 at home, scoring early again, putting the opponents under pressure early in the match.

“A very dominant and professional performance. Even after scoring two goals, we still played the way we planned to play, which was important.

“We scored the third goal; we could have kept a clean sheet, but sometimes towards the end, I believe we could have defended better in certain moments, even before we conceded that goal.

“But we take the three points and the three goals that we scored,” the coach said.

Follow The Herald WhatsApp channel today and stay connected to the stories shaping our world.

The Herald