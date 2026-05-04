Mvula dares opponents to take him on after stoppage victory

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Siphosethu Mvula knocks out Bandile Daniels in their junior-lightweight clash at the NU7 community hall in Mdantsane on Sunday.

Former SA champion Siphosethu Mvula has dared all junior-lightweight boxers in the country to face him after producing a brilliant display to stop heavy-handed Bandile Daniels in five rounds at the NU7 community hall in Mdantsane at the weekend.

Having not fought in four years, Mvula was in his element as he cut Daniels down to size before a volley of punches left the Kariega boxer on the canvas for the full count in the fifth round of their clash.

Mvula, who captured the SA junior-bantamweight title as a 20-year-old, but never defended it in the ring due to weight struggles, is regarded as one of the talented boxers from Duncan Village who never realised his potential.

Having fought as high as the lightweight, where he even challenged for the SA title, Mvula came down to the junior-lightweight after joining Mshu One Boxing Management while training at Luvuyo Tyamzashe’s gymnasium at NU7.

He was widely cheered on by the crowd on his way to the ring, with his every move in the ring also receiving a rapturous reaction even though his timing was a bit off.

Daniels, who came to the fight on the back of his only loss — a first-round stoppage to NU5 Mdantsane’s Lubabalo Kweyi in their provincial title clash in October — was able to get off with quick bursts while Mvula tried to get his rhythm.

Gradually getting his bearings as the bout progressed, Mvula dug deep from his bags of tricks, including occasional showboating, with the crowd going wild.

He suddenly burst forth with a fusillade of punches in the fifth round to drive Daniels onto the back foot before a big right hand put the visitor down for a full count.

It was a brilliant performance by Mvula, with his addition to the junior-lightweight expected to light up the division with plenty of interesting bouts.

The division currently boasts Azinga Fuzile, who recently squeaked by SA champion Asanda Gingqi in a highly debatable fight, while Kweyi, who also gave Gingqi a good go in an SA title challenge in December, is also a threat.

Mdantsane’s knockout artist Lonwabo Sizani, who also fights in the division, has gone down the pecking order after his brutal loss to Namibian Errikie Errikie in April.

Mvula seized the opportunity to issue a challenge to them, daring all to take him on.

“Obviously I am excited with my performance, and I will wait for my management to plot the way forward,” he said.

“But I am ready for any junior-lightweight in the country, so anyone who wants a dance partner, I am here to dance.”

The win was his 17th against five losses and a draw in 23 bouts.

The day belonged to former two-time SA champion Sikhulule Sidzumo, whose sterling job in unearthing talent at NU5 saw him unleashing two of his slew of prodigies, Thando Ntsangani and Siphiwo Base.

Both 19, the two dramatically introduced themselves to the professional ranks, with Base taking two rounds to destroy Likho Mshweshwe in the flyweight bout while Ntsangani needed one round to stop Khanya Sgentseni in the mini-flyweight duel.

Other results: Carlos Mahlathi W4 Malibongwe Bakalisi (jnr feather); Siyavuya Sinqane TKO Sethu Ngqukumvana (fly); Yamkela Phaliso W6 Sivenathi Qwemeshe (catch).

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