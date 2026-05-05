Nelson sparks Graeme to memorable win over St Andrew’s

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Graeme College fullback Lucritia Magau is tackled during their schools rugby match against St Andrew's in Makhanda on Saturday.

The brilliant predatory instincts of centre and captain Erin Nelson were the spark Graeme College needed to score a memorable win over St Andrew’s in their rugby clash on the St Andrew’s Lower Field in Makhanda on Saturday.

Dominating the first half to lead 22-3 at the break, Graeme held off a fighting comeback from their old rivals to cross for two more tries in the second half, securing a well-deserved victory in a near-150-year-old rivalry which has been dominated by St Andrew’s.

Nelson is growing into one of the most exciting players in SA schools rugby, and though he did not cross the whitewash himself, he gave another influential display in midfield.

Within 14 minutes, Graeme had built a 12-0 lead, with Nelson slicing through the defence twice to set up tries for fullback Lucritia Magau and scrumhalf Luke Doyle.

Flyhalf Ibenathi Kondile added a third when the Graeme forwards drove powerfully for the line, picking up the ball to force his way over.

St Andrew’s only got onto the board just before halftime through a penalty by Will Stevens, but they came out after the break with a renewed mindset and a determination to take the fight to their opponents.

First, prop Sivathi Mjalo powered over for a try and then, from the kick-off, lock Josh van Zyl crashed through several Graeme defenders on a memorable 60-metre run downfield.

When he was eventually hauled in, St Andrew’s were able to recycle the ball for Stevens to dash over.

At 22-15, the game was back in the balance, but then came a crucial period when Graeme were reduced to 14 men as Doyle was yellow-carded for a dangerous tackle.

But instead of St Andrew’s taking control, Graeme played with great common sense, holding onto possession and forcing their opponents to make all the play.

From one such move, pacy wing Asakhe Ranuga picked up a loose ball near the halfway line and there was no-one in front of him as he raced for the line.

Graeme went on the attack again and flank Akho Tonjeni forced his way over after brave defence from St Andrew’s, to restore the visitors’ lead to a commanding 34-15.

Though St Andrew’s delivered one more riposte through wing Qawe Madikizela, there were only five minutes left after that, and Graeme were able to manage play until the end, to the delight of their supporters.

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