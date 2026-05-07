Highbury look to upset playoff candidates Hungry Lions

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Highbury FC players will spend the next few days working on their finishing.

Highbury FC have set their sights on upsetting Motsepe Foundation Championship promotion playoff candidates Hungry Lions at Nelson Mandela University’s Madibaz Stadium on Sunday (3pm).

The Gqeberha team are in sixth place on the log with 39 points from 28 games. They are 14 points above the relegation playoffs and 20 points above automatic relegation.

Following Sunday’s game, the Yellow Nation will travel to Venda to wrap up their season.

A win in both matches will propel Kabelo Sibiya’s team above their ninth-place finish last season, when they finished with 38 points.

The former Umvoti FC coach intends to conclude their 2025–26 league campaign on a high note in their remaining games, despite their inconsistent play having ended their chances of promotion this season.

They have now won their last two games, defeating Midlands Wanderers 3-1 and Lerumo Lions 1-0.

“Preparations for our match against Hungry Lions are going very well,” Sibiya said.

“The guys are pushing even though we have a couple of injuries. We have players who are out sick, so we will see. We have been playing with players that we have, and we have won two games in a row now. We did not have one right back on the team. We have been using Olwethu Ncube, who is a winger, as right back.

“So, like I said in the previous weeks, there is no time to complain that you don’t have this player and that player. That is why we are coaches, and that is why we are here to make those calls, those adjustments, and those decisions,” Sibiya said.

“We will continue to work with what we have and try to get maximum points with what we have.”

Despite being tied with Cape Town City on 48 points, Hungry Lions are in fourth place on the log.

Since they are just two points behind Milford, who are in second place on the log, a victory over Highbury could still put them in the running for a promotional playoff spot.

“We are aware that Hungry Lions are competing for the playoff spot, and that has nothing to do with us, honestly. We want to finish well by winning the remaining matches.

“As I said, we have won two already.

“We have two left, and we want to finish well, and we want to prepare well for the next season.”

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