Bafana coach Broos will be considered if he changes his mind about retirement

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Safa says Hugo Broos will be considered if he decides to continue coaching the senior national team.

Safa technical committee chairperson Jack Maluleke says Hugo Broos will be considered to continue as Bafana Bafana coach should he change his mind about retirement.

Broos has announced plans to retire after the 2026 Fifa World Cup in the US, Mexico and Canada, but there has been talk that he might stay on.

Broos helped Bafana qualify for the global showpiece, where they are in tough Group A with co-hosts Mexico, Czech Republic and South Korea.

Speaking during the NEC meeting at Safa House on Sunday, Maluleke confirmed they have started the process to look for a new Bafana coach and Broos is welcome to make a presentation.

“You are saying there are rumours that Safa is negotiating with Hugo Broos. As far as I know as the technical chair we did not go there,” said Maluleke.

Safa Technical Committee Chairman Jack Maluleke says Hugo Broos will be considered if changes his mind about retirement. pic.twitter.com/6k6VUeExcB — Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) May 10, 2026

“We have opened the process [of looking for a coach] and if Hugo Broos has interest in continuing to coach the team, he will make the presentation to say I am available.”

Maluleke added that they must find a coach soon after the World Cup because Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers start immediately after the tournament.

“We can’t close the door but you must understand that we must deal with the process because of the timeline. We are aware that immediately after the World Cup, the team must proceed with Afcon qualifiers.

“So we are not going to close the door on anyone, including Hugo Broos. If he is interested in continuing to coach the national team, he must come to present and we will take it from there.”

Meanwhile, chairperson of the legal committee Poobie Govindasamy clarified who is eligible to run for the Safa presidency.

“Anyone from the regions, associate members and the PSL are qualified to run and that’s what the statutes provide. Except if you are a club owner, president or chairperson of the league [PSL].”

Legal Committee Chairman Poobie Govindasamy on who is or not eligible to run for SAFA presidency. pic.twitter.com/K6wSN9wiEp — Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) May 10, 2026

This may be a blow for someone like AmaZulu chairperson Sandile Zungu who is believed to have ambitions of challenging Danny Jordaan for the Safa presidency during elections later this year.

“If you have not been involved in football for more than ten years, we are saying you can’t be elected to the NEC and you can’t be the president.

“There are many provisions where the constitution allows for somebody to run but there are certain limitations. You must be serving football like us who are volunteers.

“The PSL is a business like any ordinary commercial company and they have a board of governors. Those people from the board of governors are eligible to be appointed to the Safa board.

“An example is Dr Patrice Motsepe, when he became the president of Caf, he had to relinquish his position as a club owner.

“His son is now the club owner and everybody knows that.”

TimesLIVE