Manack targets higher honours

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Warriors batter Muhammad Manack pulls a delivery during the CSA One-Day Cup Qualifier against the Titans at St George's Park in Gqeberha on March 25, 2026.

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Dafabet Warriors batter Muhammad Manack is determined to make the most of another opportunity to advance his career after being named in the 2026 CSA Emerging Academy programme.

The 23-year-old is one of three Warriors players selected for the intake, alongside fellow top-order batter Modiri Litheko and fast bowler Matthew Boast, as part of a programme designed to develop some of the country’s most promising young cricketers.

The academy, which includes men’s and women’s groups, will be hosted over three months at Cricket South Africa’s High Performance Centre in Pretoria under the guidance of coaches Malibongwe Maketa and Baakier Abrahams.

The programme has served as a stepping stone for several Proteas players over the years, offering standout provincial performers and SA Under-19 graduates exposure to the demands of elite cricket.

For Manack, it marks a return to familiar surroundings after he spent a month with the academy last year before touring Bangladesh with the squad.

“I was quite excited when I got the notification that I would be joining the academy for the full three-month period this time,” he said.

Though his first stint was brief, Manack said the experience highlighted the value of a structured high-performance environment.

“The high-performance environment is amazing to be a part of. It brings a lot of structure to my training, which can sometimes be tougher when you are training on your own,” he said.

“You’re together as a group, given specific programmes and everything is done to a timeline. It makes things easier when everybody is working towards the same goal.”

Manack’s inclusion follows an impressive debut season for the Warriors after making the move from the Lions during the 2025 off-season in a bid to challenge himself and continue his development.

The decision proved fruitful as the Warriors claimed the CSA T20 Challenge title and reached the One-Day Cup play-offs, while the top-order batter contributed 466 runs across the two white-ball competitions, including five half-centuries.

Manack believes last year’s Bangladesh tour played a key role in preparing him for the season, particularly in helping him improve against spin bowling.

“That trip to Bangladesh before the season started was quite beneficial because playing in the subcontinent comes with its own challenges,” he said.

“A lot of my training was focused on playing spin bowling and becoming more cricket-specific in my preparation, which I think has made a difference to my batting.

“Going down to St George’s Park, that was always going to be a useful tool to have in your armoury.”

With another stint in the Emerging Academy now ahead of him, Manack will hope the experience can provide the platform for the next step in his career.

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