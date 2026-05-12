Iinyathi to play division one teams in T20 among changes to three formats proposed by CSA

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EC Iinyathi players celebrate in the past season at the Buffalo Park Cricket Stadium.

Border Cricket has different perspectives regarding the domestic cricket restructuring that Cricket SA will introduce for the 2026/2027 summer.

The mother body is expected to make an announcement in the coming weeks on its recent idea to reshape its three formats.

The T20 competition is proposed to be contested between the division one and two teams, meaning that Border’s senior men’s team, the Eastern Cape Iinyathi, will have a chance of playing with the likes of the Warriors, Titans, Lions, Dolphins and Western Province, who play in the top flight.

Border CEO Sean Beyer gave a thumbs-up, saying it would give the Iinyathi much-needed television coverage and exposure to attract sponsorships.

“The combined competition we are happy with, and it will give us much exposure because we are playing the division one teams; the televised games will mean more for us,” Beyer said.

But Border is concerned about first-class and one-day competitions being played at the same time.

CSA has reduced the number of days for the red ball format in division two to three days instead of the accustomed four.

Instead, the fourth day will be used to play the 50-over match.

“You play the one-dayers straight after the first class match,” Beyer said.

“The reason is to save travelling and accommodation costs.

“You will now go away, play for four days, then come back. You don’t go there twice.

“But it’s not ideal playing two competitions at once.

“We would have preferred it to be the way it was because now there’s going to be many unfinished matches [three-day] because teams will be rushing to get results, but we have to move with the times; let’s see,” Beyer said.

The Iinyathi will have to wait two seasons in the new promotion system to have a chance at cracking the top flight.

This is a decision described by the top brass of cricket to ensure longevity in the top-flight for promoted teams.

The combined points log will still be used to determine the best teams, but points will be accumulated from three-day and 50-over cricket. T20 is excluded.

“Teams were coming in and out of division one,” Beyer said.

“They would be promoted and then next season are relegated. This is to stop that.”

The Iinyathi will have a new head coach in Rowan Richards, replacing Tumelo Bodibe, who is now the mentor at Easterns.

Beyer said they had retained the majority of the squad, losing only three players.

Chad Classen has joined Easterns, while Nico van Zyl and Wian Ruthven have joined the Knights.

Beyer said they had found replacements for the three, and they would be announced later in May.

The Iinyathi finished second in the division two promotion standings behind the Knights, who will play in division one next season.

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