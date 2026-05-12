Task of saving Chippa’s status lies on everyone — interim coach

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Newly appointed Chippa United interim coach Nkosohlanga Dikeni says the responsibility of saving the team’s Betway Premiership status falls not only on his shoulders but also on the entire team.

Following Vusumuzi Vilakazi’s departure after a 3-1 loss to Sekhukhune United at the Buffalo City Stadium, Mthatha native Dikeni was thrust into the role of the club’s interim coach.

After serving as the team’s assistant coach and performance analyst, Dikeni, known as Nkosi in football circles, will manage the team’s final games of the 2025/2026 campaign.

Chippa are 13th on the log with 25 points from 28 matches.

They are just two points clear of the relegation playoff spot and four points clear of automatic relegation.

Dikeni, who recently completed his CAF B coaching licence, is the fifth coach to lead the Gqeberha club this season.

The Chilli Boys’ league campaign began with Sinethemba Badela, followed by Musa Nyatama, Luc Eymael and Vilakazi, who was recently fired.

The former Walter Sisulu University and performance analyst for All Stars FC, Dikeni made his debut as interim head coach in a 1-1 draw against TS Galaxy at the weekend.

“First and foremost, we must commend the club chair, Siviwe Mpengesi, for consistently making decisions that may lead others to believe he is not a thinking man,” Dikeni said.

“But he is a very honest and spiritual man who is always guided by his faith. Who always provides opportunities to people like us.

“We can criticise him for everything, but the fact that he gives young and upcoming rough diamonds a chance to shine is commendable.

“I believe there is a lot of leadership in the team, both in terms of management and through the club chair providing direction and vision.

“As for players, we have senior and big players in terms of experience and accomplishments.

“So the burden [to save the team’s PSL status] is not on Nkosohlanga; the burden is a shared responsibility.

“We share the responsibility of where we are and where we find ourselves, and we all own it.

“We all have to have the courage to make sure that we get maximum points in the next games.

“It must never be about me, but about unity. In the TS Galaxy game, players responded positively.

“It was not an easy game away. Coming off eight goals in two games, and then you get to concede through a penalty.

“So, that immediately tells you the response and the courage that the players have.

“Yes, the leaders in the team have to share the responsibility with the head coach, but the directive and the person who has the most strength in the club is the club chair.

“As I mentioned, it’s a team effort; it can never be just me.”

Chippa face Golden Arrows at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday (3pm).

They will finish their season away to Kaizer Chiefs.

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