Young Grobler to debut in Suzuki GSX-8R Cup at Aldo Scribante

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Dylan Grobler is confidently looking forward to stepping up to the exciting 800cc class on Saturday

Gqeberha’s Brights Motorsport-Fuchs Lubricants rider Dylan Grobler is set to make his debut in the Suzuki GSX-8R Cup, an innovative new one-make motorcycle racing series that arrives in Nelson Mandela Bay at Aldo Scribante Raceway on Saturday.

The Suzuki GSX-8R Cup forms part of Suzuki Auto SA’s ongoing commitment to developing grassroots motorcycle racing in the country.

“We would like the 8R Cup to become a strong, well-supported series that will feed the South African motorcycle racing community,” Suzuki Auto SA said during the launch of the 2026 season.

“The 775cc parallel-twin engine will race in a near stock-standard condition with their engines and ECUs sealed, aimed at keeping costs down and competitors are restricted to one set of tyres per round.”

For Grobler, the opportunity marks an important milestone in his racing career as he joins a highly competitive field where machinery is identical and rider skill is the deciding factor.

“I would like to thank Suzuki Auto South Africa for giving me this opportunity,” Grobler said.

“I am so excited to be given the chance to ride in this prestigious and highly competitive one-make series where all the equipment is the same and it comes down to the rider to make the difference, especially at my home circuit.

“I would also like to thank Brights Motorsport, along with the team’s long-time partner Fuchs Lubricants, for always supporting and believing in me and my endeavours.”

Grobler began his motorcycle racing career in 2018 and has since achieved significant success at club level, securing multiple class championships as well as the overall Algoa Motor Sport Club Motorcycle Championship.

He has also been selected twice to participate in the Red Bull Rookies Cup selection programmes in Spain, highlighting his continued progression within the sport.

His debut at Aldo Scribante Raceway is expected to mark a significant step in his development as he moves into national-level competition in one of SA’s most exciting motorcycle racing categories.

Round 3 of the Algoa Motorsport Club Championship will see a host of Cape Town Riders making their way to Aldo Scribante Raceway on Saturday for an action-packed day of circuit racing, catering for modified saloons, a Wide Horizon Coastal Challenge for historic, classic and retro type cars, street and fine cars, motorcycles and the Lotus Challenge Series.

Racing is set to get under way at 10am.

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