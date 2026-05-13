New Super League format lifts hefty schedule burden for universities — Mafene

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Rennika Khoza of University of Fort Hare is challenged by Puleng Moremi and Regina Mogolola of JVW during the 2025 Hollywoodbets Super League match at the UJ Soweto Stadium in Soweto in 2025.

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While some teams are sceptical of the new Hollywoodbets Super League two-stream format with reduced matches, the University of Fort Hare Ladies football team feel the fresh arrangement is more suitable for them and other learning institutions.

On Tuesday, Safa announced that the women’s top-flight league would move to a 16-team national format divided into two streams of eight teams each, namely the Super Era and Super Rise.

Safa chief executive Lydia Monyepao said the new structure reduced the financial burden on clubs, improving match day experiences and strengthening the broadcast product.

Though travel cost-cutting and more television exposure on newly introduced round-by-round weekend festivals were applauded, the shearing of league matches was received with scepticism.

Some coaches, including Ezemvelo head coach Nkosi Maphumulo, felt the new format was going to be more challenging in having fewer games, from 30 to 14.

This does not give coaches and players “enough room to grow” with games coming thick and fast.

Fort Hare head coach Simphiwe Mafene disagreed.

He said on Wednesday that the old model with double fixtures was gruelling for their varsity football schedules.

The league traditionally ran from April until December.

The varsities would then juggle the league with preparation for the USSA games and the Varsity Football Cup.

It meant that players from Fort Hare, the University of Johannesburg, Tshwane University of Technology, University of Pretoria (Tuks) and the University of the Western Cape (UWC) had to play more than 30 games in one season.

“When you look at it from a coaching perspective, especially from the university setups and our challenges, some are playing the Varsity Cup mid-year and then the USSA Games, on the other hand, when the league ends in December,” Mafene said.

“It was a big challenge to find the right balance.

“Now with fewer games in the league, it favours the universities because it is going to be short and effective from the start.”

Fort Hare finished fourth in 2025 after 30 matches, behind the TS Galaxy Queens, JVW FC and eventual league champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

By virtue of that good season, Katlego Moletsane, Rennika Khoza and Michelle Sampson were called up for Banyana Banyana.

Producing more players for the national level is something Mafene wants more of in the season.

In the structure for 2026 set to kick off next weekend, Fort Hare are in the Super Rise stream with JVW, TUT, Copperbelt Ladies, Richmond United Ladies, City Lads Ladies, First Touch Academy and Ramatlaohle Ladies.

Mafene felt JVW was going to be a hard team to crack in the stream, “not taking anything away from the others”.

“JVW is one team that will give a challenge based on the previous record with them. We drew with them twice,” he said.

The other stream, Super Era, includes Mamelodi Sundowns, TS Galaxy, UWC, UJ, Stellenbosch, Tuks, Ezemvelo and Diepkloof Ladies.

There will be a total of 15 festival weekends planned across all nine provinces for the league from May to November.

Dikeni (August 22-23) and Gqeberha (September 25-27) will host the league festivals in the Eastern Cape.

The season kicks off at the University of Johannesburg (UJ) Soweto campus on May 22.

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