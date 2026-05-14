Boks and BaaBaas set to dazzle with feast of running rugby

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South Africa’s Andre Esterhuizen goes on the attack against the Barbarians in Cape Town in 2025.

If the Barbarians live up to their famous creed of prioritising flair over dull defensive tactics, a dazzling feast of running rugby will be served up when they face the Springboks in Gqeberha on June 20.

Fans are eagerly awaiting the announcement of the composite BaaBaas squad, which is expected to feature many of the world’s best players at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

Players wearing the iconic black and white hooped Barbarians jersey have scored some of the most exciting tries in rugby’s history.

Legendary scrumhalf Gareth Edwards scored what many regard as rugby’s greatest try for the Barbarians against the All Blacks at Cardiff Arms Park in 1973.

It is referred to simply as “that try” and is etched in memories of fans because of its sheer brilliance.

The move started with a deep kick from a New Zealand player, and the ball dropped towards Phil Bennett near to his goal line.

Livewire Bennett sidestepped and evaded three tackles, in turn passing the ball to JPR Williams.

The ball then passed through the hands of John Pullin, John Dawes, Tommy David and Derek Quinnell before Edwards, slipping between two teammates and seemingly intercepting the last pass, finished with a diving try in the lefthand corner.

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus (Paul Childs)

Fixtures involving the Barbarians are rare and highly anticipated worldwide, and they bring together some of the most exciting names in global rugby for a once-off match.

Their games are known for capturing the imagination of fans across generations, combining skill with an unstructured, expressive style of play that is seldom seen in the modern game.

What makes the Barbarians particularly compelling is the manner in which their squad is assembled.

Players are invited from across the rugby world based on form, reputation and flair, often representing a mix of countries, cultures and playing styles.

Selection is typically finalised close to matchday, adding an extra layer of intrigue and anticipation as fans eagerly await the final line-up and the magic it might produce on the field.

Rugby fever is rising in Gqeberha, with the Springboks expected to come flying out of the starting blocks against former All Blacks’ coach Scott Robertson’s Barbarians team.

An SA A team will take on the Zimbabwe Sables in a curtain-raiser to the Barbarians clash.

The Barbarians were formed in 1890, when William Percy Carpmael, a player for both Blackheath and Cambridge University, realised his dream of spreading good fellowship among all rugby players and harnessing the game’s virtues of flair, courage, spirit and passion.

In 1952 the Barbarians played their inaugural fixture against the Springboks at Cardiff Arms Park in Wales, which South Africa went on to win 17-3. Nine years later, the Barbarians claimed their first victory against the Boks, winning 6-0 at the same venue.

The next two meetings followed a similar pattern, with the Boks winning 21-12 at Twickenham in 1970, before the Barbarians pulled one back in 1994, winning 23-15 at Lansdowne Road in Dublin.

In 2000, the Boks rounded off a largely successful tour of Argentina and Europe with a 41-31 victory over the Barbarians at the Millennium Stadium.

Although nobody knew it at the time, that result in Cardiff would mark the Boks’ last win against the black and white hoops for a quarter of a century.

After winning the 2007 World Cup in France, a much-changed Bok side lost 22-5 to the Barbarians at Twickenham.

The next contest in 2010 was closer, although the Barbarians still managed to win 26-20 in London.

The next clash was staged at Wembley Stadium in London, with Allister Coetzee in charge of the Boks and former Crusaders and Australia coach Robbie Deans at the helm of the Barbarians.

The Barbarians led 17-12 at halftime before SA hit back in the second half with three tries. Rohan Janse van Rensburg’s touchdown in the 77th minute ensured that the Boks came away from Wembley with a 31-31 draw.

In 2025 the Boks began their season with a dominant 54-7 win over the Barbarians in Cape Town.

Bok coach Rassie Erasmus says there could not be a better place than rugby-mad Gqeberha to stage the Springboks’ opening match of the season.

Erasmus says he is itching for the season to start and is expecting a capacity 46,000 crowd to watch the opener at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium. - Additional reporting SA Rugby

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