Pirates frustrated by Durban City as league title race left to be decided on final day

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Kamogelo Sebelebele of Orlando Pirates challenges Katleho Mashego of Durban City FC during the Betway Premiership 2025/26 match at Orlando Amstel Arena on the 16 May 2026.

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Champagne remains on ice as we wait for another twist in the tale.

Orlando Pirates missed out on an excellent opportunity to all but secure their first league title in 14 years when they were held to a goalless draw by a determined Durban City.

In what turned out to be a highly entertaining football match played in front of a sold-out venue, City produced a stunning defensive display to deny stunned Pirates players and supporters.

A Pirates win could have left the Soweto giants equal on 68 points with defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns and an overwhelming advantage going into the last day of the season against Orbit College in Nelspruit.

With this result, the Buccaneers are two points behind Sundowns on the log standings and need to beat Orbit to lift this trophy that has eluded them since 2012.

Though they have been dominant in cup competitions, Pirates have continued to struggle to win the league and had a good opportunity going into this match.

This turn of events has opened the door for Sundowns to defend their title despite having wrapped up their league campaign during the week with a loss to TS Galaxy.

Sundowns, who are focused on the Champions League final first leg against AS FAR of Morocco on Sunday at Loftus, will have renewed but outside hope that their team can somehow sneak in.

It will be a hammer blow for Pirates if they fail to get the required three points against Orbit College and hand the title to Sundowns who have been champions for the past eight seasons with utter dominance.

The whiff of disappointment at the final whistle was palpable at the stadium and told a story of how Pirates wasted a good opportunity to take full control of this title race that has been interesting.

It was a day where they continuously probed but City were not in a giving-away mood as they fought their own battle of finishing in the top eight.

On the other hand, City have done themselves a huge favour in their mission to qualify for the MTN8 next season as this crucial away point leaves them in eighth spot with 39 points.

They need only a point in their last match against AmaZulu to guarantee a top eight position, above Stellenbosch FC and Siwelele FC in the standings.

There was a celebratory feel at the stadium in the hours leading up to the match and the highlight was Pirates DStv Diski Challenge (DDC) players parading with their trophy for winning the league.

But it ended with utter disappointment as they did not get what they were looking for in their final home match of the season.

Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou sprang a major surprise in this starting line-up by starting with striker Yanela Mbuthuma, who has been firing blanks, ahead of Evidence Makgopa.

In the midfield, he went with Simphiwe Selepe to partner Thalente Mbatha ahead of Makhehleni Makhaula and the move did not backfire as he returned with a solid performance.

City showed strong defensive effort in the first half with Mfanafuthu Mkhize, Siphamandla Ncanana and Terrence Mabasa holding their own in front of goalkeeper Frederick Asare.

Asare, who made top saves throughout the match and was unlucky not to have been named man of the match, was under early pressure from Mbuthuma, Relebohile Mofokeng, Oswin Appollis and Patrick Maswanganyi.

Ouaddou was forced into a change after 39 minutes when Mbuthuma limped off the field and was replaced by Makgopa who was a nuisance to the City defence but could not find the target.

Pirates enjoyed most of the attacks and chances created but could not use that to their advantage as the two teams went to the halftime break with no goals.

The first main talking point of the second half was an altercation between Ouaddou and City assistant coaches Ashraf Hendricks and Rowen Fernandez after Sipho Chaine was tackled after 51 minutes.

It appeared that Ouaddou was not happy with referee Tshidiso Mkhwanazi for not cautioning a City player who roughed up Chaine as they pushed forward for the goal.

To push for the goal, Ouaddou made his first changes with Tshepang Moremi and Abdoulaye Mariko coming on for Selepe and Maswanganyi after 70 minutes.

He rang more changes later when Nkosinathi Ndaba was introduced for tiring Deon Hotto for fresh legs but he could not do much to influence the result in his team’s favour.

In the second half, City played under a lot of pressure with Kyle Jurgens, Trevor Mokwena and Terrence Mashego having received early yellow cards but they were not reduced to a man down.

In the end, it was a share of the spoils but Pirates still have their fate in their own hands as a win will see them cross the line and be crowned champions.

TimesLIVE